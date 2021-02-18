Steve Smith joins Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021
- Former Australia captain Steve Smith emerged as the first big purchase of the IPL 2021 auction, getting purchased by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.2 crore.
Former Australia captain Steve Smith emerged as the first big purchase of the IPL 2021 auction, getting purchased by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.2 crore. The bid for Smith, whose base price was ₹2 crore, was started by Royal Challengers Bangalore, and for a while was the only franchise to show interest in the Australia batsman.
Also Read | IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates
However, just when the possibility of Smith and Virat Kohli playing together in the IPL looked promising, in came Delhi Capitals with another bid, which turned out to be decisive in brining Smith to Capitals. This means that Smith will play for his fourth IPL franchise having represented Rajasthan Royals, and the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and Pune Warrior.
Also Read | IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold
Smith was one of the eight players released by Royals after a forgettable IPL 2020 campaign. Captaining the side, under Smith, the team finished last on the points table with the batsman scoring 311 runs from 14 matches with three half-centuries. Smith has played 95 matches in the IPL so far, scoring over 2300 runs at an average of 35.35. He has scored 11 fifties to go with a century.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction Live Updates: Morris to RR for 16.25 cr, Sachin Baby sold to RCB
Chris Morris attracts highest-ever bid in IPL auctions, breaks Yuvraj's record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold
- IPL Auction Highlights: Here is the full list of players who have gone under the hammer and those who missed out and the highlights of how the auction went.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: RCB beat CSK to grab Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan heads to KKR, CSK acquire Moeen Ali
- Shakib Al Hasan and Moeen Ali found new franchises in the IPL with the two all-rounders joining Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Steve Smith joins Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021
- Former Australia captain Steve Smith emerged as the first big purchase of the IPL 2021 auction, getting purchased by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.2 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Didn't do anything magical: Hussain's 'main reason' behind India's win
- Former England captain Nasser Hussain has explained the 'main reason' behind India beating England in the 2nd Test in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Five uncapped Indians who can attract buyers
- With the IPL 2021 auction scheduled for later in the day, here is a look at the five game-changing uncapped Indians we think have what it takes to start a bidding war among all eight franchises.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It is difficult to tell players they can't play IPL': England coach Silverwood
- England head coach Chris Silverwood said it is ‘difficult’ to stop the players from participating in the IPL.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dhoni likes those type of players': Nehra names released player CSK can go for
- IPL 2021: Ahead of the auction, Ashish Nehra has said that the franchise might look to get one of the released players back in the squad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 mini-auction: A juggle of money and available players for teams
- IPL 20201: A lowdown of all eight franchises and what promises to be on their agenda for the players' auction on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VIVO to be title sponsor for IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hope 'moneybags' McCullum doesn't outbid me again in IPL auction: Ponting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox