Sunil Gavaskar blown away by Mohammed Siraj's back-diving stunner as Ashwin potentially ends Shakib's Test career

Mohammed Siraj completed a stunning catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan in the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. Mohd Siraj completes a special catch against Bangladesh.(BCCI)

Shakib Al Hasan was batting on 9 runs when he tried to step out and attack Ravichandran Ashwin, but mistimed it high into the air over mid-off, where Siraj was fielding.

The fast-bowler was forced to backpedal while tracking the ball in the air, but wasn’t quite able to keep up with the ball. In the end, he was forced to take a leap backwards, arching his back and stretching somewhat blindly over his shoulder as the ball dropped.

Remarkably, Siraj succeeded in getting his left-hand to the ball, and despite being in an unorthodox and difficult position, was able to cling on to the ball to complete the catch. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box, was blown away by Siraj's stunning effort, which he labelled as "amazing."

It was a spectacular feat of athleticism from Siraj, whose reach and focus allowed him to draw in a ball that looked to be past him. It was a big wicket, restricting Bangladesh by taking their 6th wicket.

End of Shakib's Test career?

The dismissal potentially marked Shakib's final innings as a batter in Test cricket as the all-rounder hinted that the Kanpur game could mark the end of his career in the traditional format.

"I have played my last T20 match in T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Looking at the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to move out. Hopefully, BCB will find some great players and we will perform well," Shakib had said on the eve of the second and final Test against India. "I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur to BCB. They agreed with me. They are trying to organise everything so that I can go to Bangladesh. If that won't happen, the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket.

Earlier, Siraj had been the beneficiary of another remarkable one-handed grab, as captain Rohit Sharma’s jump and one-handed effort dismissed Litton Das off Siraj’s bowling.

India have been excellent in the field all series, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a couple of sharp low catches in gully, and KL Rahul also taking a stunner in the previous Test match.

At lunch on day 4, Bangladesh find themselves at 205/6. Mominul Haque brought up his century in the morning session, currently batting on 102* and looking comfortable at the crease, joined by Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the last recognized batting pair for Bangladesh. India will be looking to wrap up the visitors quickly in the post-lunch session.