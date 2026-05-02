Suresh Raina drops bombshell update on MS Dhoni's participation in CSK vs MI: ‘Ab aayega na maza’

Will he? Won't he? The wait continues to see MS Dhoni back on the field for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. However, ahead of the marquee fixture between CSK and the Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK legend Suresh Raina dropped a huge update on the wicketkeeper's availability for the contest against the arch-rival. CSK are languishing in the bottom half of the points table, and the franchise desperately needs Dhoni to return and take the team out of a crisis. Stephen Fleming, left, with MS Dhoni during a training session. (PTI)

Dhoni has been training with the CSK squad on the eve of the games, but on match days, he has opted to stay away from travelling to the stadium. Hence, it was no surprise to see Dhoni training with the team on Friday, and his interactions with Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav grabbed eyeballs.

Also Read: CSK reveal real reason behind MS Dhoni not accompanying team to stadium on match days: ‘He was worried that if…’ Initially, CSK announced that Dhoni would miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf strain, but his recovery has taken longer, and no one really knows whether he will take the field in the ongoing edition.

However, ahead of the match against the Mumbai Indians, Raina dropped a huge update, saying in all likelihood, the 44-year-old Dhoni is set to return to the field for this marquee contest.

"Aaj khel rahe hai shayad. Aaj khel rahe hai. Khel rahe hai bhai logo (He will play tonight)," said Raina on JioStar.

Hearing this, the anchor Jatin Sapru remarked, “Ab aayega na maza. (Now fun will be had).”