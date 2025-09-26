Suryakumar Yadav pleads not guilty at ICC hearing

New Delhi: India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav was summoned for an official hearing by the ICC match referee Richie Richardson at the ongoing T20 Asia Cup following a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board. TOPSHOT - India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP)

The India captain pleaded not guilty. He has been asked to refrain from making any comment that could be construed as political in nature by the match referee, it is learnt.

With Pakistan playing their Super Fours match against Bangladesh, the hearing for Pakistan’s players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf is expected to take place on Friday. Meanwhile, India had filed an official complaint with the ICC against Pakistan cricketers Rauf and Farhan for their provocative gestures during the two sides’ Asia Cup Super 4 game last Sunday.

The PCB had filed the complaint within the stipulated seven-day period after the September 14 game between India and Pakistan in which Suryakumar had refused to shake hands and then dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces for carrying out Operation Sindoor in May .He had also expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rauf, meanwhile, had seemingly indicated an aircraft crashing on-field last Sunday. He also hurled abuses at Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his bowling spell. Farhan, during the same match, celebrated with a gun-firing gesture using his bat as a machine gun prop

In the past, ICC has reprimanded players involved in any political messaging. Australia’s Usman Khawaja was reprimanded by ICC in 2023 for sporting a black armband after the global body’s rules prevented him from wearing shoes with messages of support for Gaza in a test against Pakistan. In 2014, England all-rounder Moeen Ali was banned by the ICC from wearing wristbands featuring the slogans “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine”.

Additionally, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday had posted a slow-motion video of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘X’, where he is seen gesturing that an aircraft suddenly crashed, similar to what Rauf did.