Suryakumar Yadav promises to 'take care' of Sanju Samson; India will make 'right decision' in picking Asia Cup keeper

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has vowed to take care of Sanju Samson as the Playing XI debate continues to intensify ahead of the start of the Asia Cup 2025. India starts its campaign against the UAE on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium, and with several visuals of the team's practice session doing the rounds on the internet, it's unclear who will don the wicketkeeping gloves. Samson has been doing it over the last year, but Jitesh Sharma's rise cannot be ignored either. With Shubman Gill's elevation as the team's vice-captain, India's Test captain is a guaranteed starter as opener; however, with Abhishek Sharma being the other designated opener, the best option for Samson is to bat at No. 6, where a straight-up shootout awaits him and Jitesh. Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Sanju Samson(AFP)

Suryakumar, when asked about whether Samson warrants a place in India's Playing XI, played it well. "Sir, I will message you the Playing XI," he playfully replied to the reporter during the all-captain's press conference on the day of the series opener. "We are actually taking really good care of him. And don't worry. We will make the right decision tomorrow."

India, Surya are excited to play against the UAE

Hosts UAE are coming off a tri-series featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan, and even though the team failed to win even a single match, there were signs and sparks of brilliance. The underdogs cannot be written off, especially when it's the home team, and Surya and India are very mindful of it.

"They have been playing a very exciting brand of cricket. They recently played a series and came very close to all the teams. It's still a stepping-stone, and I am sure, I hope, and I wish them all the best as they cross the line in the Asia Cup. We are very excited to play them," added Suryakumar.

Unlike Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Indian team hasn't had much match practice coming into the tournament. Their last T20I series was against England at home back in January, and although the players did represent their IPL teams, this bunch of players hasn't quite come together to play a proper international series. Suryakumar admits they haven't played a lot of cricket lately, but reminded that it's an unavoidable situation.

"As a team, we played a tournament in Jan-Fab. But the boys played IPL also and had a good time there. After June, we haven't played any cricket together, but that’s how this tournament is. You accept the challenges, and let's see how it starts from tomorrow," said the Indian captain.