The records—India has won the Asia Cup the most number of times (8), current form—they are the reigning world champions, power-packed players, a well-balanced team, and popular belief make India the overwhelming favourite ahead of the start of Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and India's captain Surya Kumar Yadav in the Asia Cup 2025 all-captains press conference.

The number one-ranked T20 side will begin their campaign against the UAE on Wednesday. The tournament, however, will kick start with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the tournament opener on Tuesday. Before that, the captains of all eight participating teams came together in a pre-tournament press conference.

Both India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha were asked the same question about India being the number one side by some distance, and both of them brushed it aside.

When Surya Kumar Yadav was informed by a journalist that India is being treated as the form favourite and the number one side by some distance, he said he hadn't heard something like this.

"Kisne bola? Maine toh nahi suna (Who said this? I didn't hear anything of this sort)," Surya said with a smile. "We are playing this format for a long time. If your preparations are good, you enter the field with a lot of confidence."

India haven't played T20 Eyes as a unit for a long time. Their last international match was against England at home earlier this year. Surya Kumar, however, said India reached UAE early and has had a few very good practice sessions. "Yes, we are playing after a long time. But we landed here three to four days back. We have had some good practice sessions. So we are really looking forward to this tournament."

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha too reviews to name India the number one favourites by some distance. He said anything can happen in a fast-paced format like the T20.

"In T20s, I don't really think anyone is favourite, because on a particular day you have to play good cricket. Because it's T20 and a very fast game. In one ot two overs, the game can change, and I said that the other day the tri-series was always a preparation for the Asia Cup, and the environment was like, 'We have to win that tournament', so I just said that in that way," he said.

Pakistan entered the Asia Cup by winning the tri-series against the UAE and Afghanistan. "The tri-series was always a preparation. If you won it, that's very good. If you didn't, we still have to play, come here and play a good cricket and win the Asia Cup."