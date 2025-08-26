Suryakumar Yadav sheds light on how forced surgery break helped him regain his best version: 'I was prepared for...'

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav spoke about the injury setback that required him to undergo surgery. He described a six-week rehabilitation programme focused on recovery and regaining full fitness. The swashbuckling batter had to travel to Munich for a sports hernia surgery as he asserted that the forced break helped him return to his best version ahead of a multi-nation tournament. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in Asia Cup 2025.(PTI)

Suryakumar developed an issue in his lower right abdomen during the latter stages of the IPL in June. He then underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He had a brilliant IPL 2025 with the Mumbai Indians, where he smashed 717 runs - his best-ever season, at a staggering strike rate of 167.92.

The 34-year-old has regained full fitness and will lead the Indian team in the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE.

The Indian T20I skipper gave a positive update on his recovery, mentioning that he feels much better after completing five to six weeks of rehab. He said the right guidance kept him motivated and added that he focused on taking the process week by week to make a stronger comeback.

"I'm feeling good right now. It's been five to six weeks. A good process, good routines for last six weeks and fingers crossed, feeling really well," Suryakumar said in a video posted by the BCCI on Tuesday.

"...most important thing during a rehab phase is to have good people around you who will guide you really well and that's what I did from last two-three years whenever I was in rehab. I saw it as an opportunity to come back as the best version of myself.

“If I was here for six weeks, eight weeks or 12 weeks, I could take that one week at a time, prepare myself mentally that way and just use the facility and stay in that moment and move in the right direction.”

Recalling the time when he first understood the gravity of his injury, Suryakumar said it was a problem quite similar to the one he had experienced in the past.

"It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had the similar kind of injury last year as well and that's how I got to know. So a few checklists were there," said Suryakumar, who had an ankle surgery in 2023 and underwent another sports hernia procedure in early 2024.

"I tried those things and then I realised that it's time to go and do a small MRI. When I did it, it was very clear in that. I did it post IPL, went to Germany.

"It went really well how it went last year and I knew how the recovery is going to be step by step. So I was prepared for everything. So we took one week at a time and we are here and I'm feeling good."

“NCA understood how my body reacts to certain situations”

Talking about his structured rehabilitation and the support at CoE, Suryakumar said: "I think the most important thing for me is when you come here at COE or when I was here at NCA last year as well, they understood how my body reacts to certain situations.

"So all the strength and conditioning coach and the physios, they understood how my body works and accordingly they planned all the workouts. As soon as I used to hit the gym and I came here, they would plan the sessions and that's how we took one week at a time and slowly but steadily we are here."

The India skipper also gave a big thumbs up to the facilities at the CoE.

"I think firstly it's very massive. The place is huge. Let me talk about the gym first. I think more than 30-35 people can train here together," he said.

"I actually used most of the equipment here. Some new equipment which are actually very useful from athletes point of view. Not only for a rehab but if someone, any contracted player or a targeted player wants to come here for few weeks, train, use the ground and everything. Unbelievable facility and it's the best which I've seen for a really long time," he added.