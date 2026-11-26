Summary

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: The group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 reaches its climax on Thursday, November 26, with the final round of Elite group matches set to determine the teams advancing to the Super League. With qualification spots still up for grabs, several heavyweight domestic sides, including Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi, Bengal and Tamil Nadu, will be looking to make their final push. The action will feature several prominent names, including Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Krunal Pandya and Rajat Patidar. Priyansh Arya will be in focus after his sensational 181 in the last match against Tamil Nadu.