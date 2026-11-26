Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, Priyansh Arya aim to continue golden run of form
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: Stay on top of all the action with our Ball-by-Ball commentary and Live Scorecard.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: The group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 reaches its climax on Thursday, November 26, with the final round of Elite group matches set to determine the teams advancing to the Super League. With qualification spots still up for grabs, several heavyweight domestic sides, including Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi, Bengal and Tamil Nadu, will be looking to make their final push. The action will feature several prominent names, including Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Krunal Pandya and Rajat Patidar. Priyansh Arya will be in focus after his sensational 181 in the last match against Tamil Nadu.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: The final round of fixtures of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 group stage are taking place right now, with teams vying for the top 8 spots of the Super League stage.
Here are the matches currently underway:...Read More
- Uttarakhand vs Mumbai (8:00 AM)
- Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry (8:30 AM)
- Jammu & Kashmir vs Haryana (9:00 AM)
- Karnataka vs Baroda (9:00 AM)
Up next: 11:00 AM
- Bengal vs Rajasthan
- Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha
- Delhi vs Railways
- Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh
Afternoon fixtures: 1:30 PM
- Chandigarh vs Jharkhand
- Hyderabad vs Odisha (12:30 PM)
- Maharashtra vs Andhra (12:45 PM)
- Punjab vs Bihar
Evening fixtures: 4:30 PM
- Gujarat vs Goa
- Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh
- Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu
- Tripura vs Assam
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- 26 Nov 2026, 09:16:58 AM IST
Twin fifties for Angkrish, Musheer; Dube out for duck
Mumbai have put on a batting extravaganza against Uttarakhand. Angkrish Raghuvanshi gave them a solid start, notching up a half-century, thus providing KKR with some much-needed hopes before the start of the auction in a couple of weeks. Musheer Khan is still unbeaten on a fifty. On the other hand, star India all-rounder Shivam Dube went out for a duck.
- 26 Nov 2026, 08:48:33 AM IST
A shaky start for MP
Madhya Pradesh are facing Puducherry in their final group stage match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. Batting first, MP have not got off to a good start, with Ankush Singh departing in the second over of the day.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 08:33:24 AM IST
Fantastic start for Mumbai
Batting first, Mumbai have got off to a fantastic start against Uttarakhand thus continuing their superb form in the tournament. They smashed 71 runs in the powerplay with Hardik Tamore getting out after scoring 39 from 14 balls. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is still standing strong after scoring 28.
- 26 Nov 2026, 08:02:44 AM IST
Mumbai to kick off action
Mumbai have already secured their place in the Super League, sitting atop Elite Group D with 22 points from six matches, having won five and seen one fixture abandoned. Suryakumar Yadav's side will now look to preserve their unbeaten run and strengthen their position at the top of the table as they take on Uttarakhand in the first match of the day. Mumbai will bat first.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 07:44:04 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome, folks! It's crunch time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 as 16 matches take centre stage on the final day of Elite group action. With just 8 Super League spots up for grabs, established stars and emerging talents will be looking to make their mark. Who will seize the moment, and which teams will book their passage to the next stage? I'm Shaunak Ghosh, and I'll be taking you through all the latest happenings and results.