Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav leads Mumbai, Hyderabad nine down as Shardul Thakur strikes

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: The IPL auction is just around the corner; hence, SMAT would hold a lot of importance for many players as they look to audition to get a gig in the premier T20 tournament. Several familiar names will also be in action in the SMAT, with India internationals and IPL regulars returning to domestic action for their respective state sides. With 32 teams in the Elite Group, the opening round promises a packed schedule and plenty of storylines across the country. ...Read More

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old, will be leading Bihar in the opening round against Saurashtra and all eyes would be on how he goes about his business. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav would also lead Mumbai in the T20 tournament as Shreyas Iyer is on India duty for the ongoing tour of New Zealand.