Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav leads Mumbai, Hyderabad nine down as Shardul Thakur strikes
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Follow the latest updates and scores from the first round of SMAT, which gets underway on Saturday, November 14.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: The IPL auction is just around the corner; hence, SMAT would hold a lot of importance for many players as they look to audition to get a gig in the premier T20 tournament. Several familiar names will also be in action in the SMAT, with India internationals and IPL regulars returning to domestic action for their respective state sides. With 32 teams in the Elite Group, the opening round promises a packed schedule and plenty of storylines across the country. ...Read More
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old, will be leading Bihar in the opening round against Saurashtra and all eyes would be on how he goes about his business. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav would also lead Mumbai in the T20 tournament as Shreyas Iyer is on India duty for the ongoing tour of New Zealand.
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- 14 Nov 2026, 09:42:55 AM IST
Hyderabad bowled out
Maxwell Swaminathan takes three while Shivam Dube and Sairaj Patil take two as Mumbai bowl out Hyderabad for 172. No.3 batter Abhirath Reddy the top-scorer as he returned with a knock of 35. Other batters too chipped in but no one went long to allow Hyderabad to post more than 200.
Mumbai would really fancy their chances.
- 14 Nov 2026, 09:06:02 AM IST
Toss updates
Maharashtra have won the toss and opted to field against Puducherry while Chandigarh are doing the same against Baroda. Punjab too have decided to have a bowl first in the match against Haryana.
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- 14 Nov 2026, 08:57:21 AM IST
Mumbai vs Hyderabad update
The Elite Group D encounter between Mumbai and Hyderabad got underway at 8 AM. Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl. Hyderabad have lost five wickets with 111 runs on the board. Shardul Thakur has taken one wicket while Maxwell Swaminathan has returned with three.
Hyderabad 111/5 in 13 overs.
- 14 Nov 2026, 08:35:46 AM IST
Live streaming details
The Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, and televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. However, not all matches will be televised or streamed.
Here is the list of matches that will be streamed on JioHotstar on Saturday:
Saurashtra vs Bihar - Only JioHotstar - 11 AM
Tripura vs Andhra - JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel - 11 AM
Mizoram vs Jharkhand - JioHotstar - 11 AM
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala - JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel - 4:30 PM
Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi - JioHotstar - 4:30 PM
Karnataka vs Bengal - JioHotstar - 4:30 PM
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- 14 Nov 2026, 08:29:38 AM IST
Fixtures for Saturday, November 14
Here is the full list of matches scheduled for November 14:
Hyderabad vs Mumbai- Kolkata - 8 AM
Nagaland vs Meghalaya - Sovima - 8:30 AM
Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur - Sovima - 8:30 AM
Chandigarh vs Baroda- Mumbai - 9 AM
Punjab vs Haryana- Indore - 9 AM
Maharashtra vs Pondicherry- Mohali - 9 AM
Mizoram vs Jharkhand- Mumbai - 11 AM
Saurashtra vs Bihar- Indore - 11 AM
Tripura vs Andhra- New Chandigarh - 11 AM
Gujarat vs Odisha- Kolkata - 11 AM
Services vs Sikkim - Sovima - 1 PM
Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh- Mumbai - 1:30 PM
Railways vs Tamil Nadu- Indore - 1:30 PM
Himachal Pradesh vs Assam- Mohali - 1:30 PM
Vidarbha vs Goa- Kolkata - 1:30 PM
Karnataka vs Bengal- Mumbai - 4:30 PM
Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi- Indore - 4:30 PM
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala- New Chandigarh - 4:30 PM
Uttarakhand vs Chhattisgarh- Kolkata - 4:30 PM
- 14 Nov 2026, 08:23:06 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first round of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. There are a lot of matches scheduled for Saturday so keep tracking HT Sports as we bring you every important update.
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