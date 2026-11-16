Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, LIVE Updates: No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Bihar, Suraj Kashyap leading against Railways

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, LIVE Updates: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy returns for its second round today, with 19 matches across the Elite and Plate competitions, and the opening day has raised the stakes. Defending champions Jharkhand, fresh from a comfortable win over Mizoram, face a Rajasthan side that also began with a victory. Mumbai and Gujarat meet after making emphatic starts, with Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 60 off 21 balls and Gujarat's 250 against Odisha setting up an intriguing contest between two powerful batting units. Delhi, who demolished Jammu and Kashmir by 103 runs after Mayank Yadav's five-wicket burst, take on Punjab in another headline fixture. Karnataka face Uttar Pradesh, Bengal aim to recover against Chandigarh, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bihar seek their first win against Railways. With only two teams from each Elite group advancing to the Super League, today's results could begin to shape the qualification race.