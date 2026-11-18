SMAT 2026 LIVE Updates: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is only two rounds old, but the runs have flowed, and the big names have already made their presence felt. Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 135 off 48 balls, Suryakumar Yadav's 82 off 29 and Mayank Yadav's four-wicket haul provided some of the standout moments of the previous round. Now the focus shifts to Round 3, with several intriguing contests lined up. Bengal face defending champions Rajasthan, while Mumbai take on Goa and Delhi meet Bihar. Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, will be hoping Patidar can carry his extraordinary form into the clash against Tripura. With early momentum beginning to matter in the group standings, there is plenty at stake beyond individual performances.