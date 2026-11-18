Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, LIVE Updates: 17-year-old Vikalp Tiwari smashes century, leads Chhattisgarh's charge vs Odisha
SMAT 2026 LIVE Updates: Follow the live coverage for scores, major moments and the latest developments across the matches.
SMAT 2026 LIVE Updates: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is only two rounds old, but the runs have flowed, and the big names have already made their presence felt. Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 135 off 48 balls, Suryakumar Yadav's 82 off 29 and Mayank Yadav's four-wicket haul provided some of the standout moments of the previous round. Now the focus shifts to Round 3, with several intriguing contests lined up. Bengal face defending champions Rajasthan, while Mumbai take on Goa and Delhi meet Bihar. Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, will be hoping Patidar can carry his extraordinary form into the clash against Tripura. With early momentum beginning to matter in the group standings, there is plenty at stake beyond individual performances.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 10:12:04 AM IST
17-year-old Vikap Tiwari slams century against Odisha
Chhattisgarh captain Vikalp Tiwari has struck a sensation century against Odisha. The 17-year-old reached 117 off 53 balls, smashing 18 fours and three sixes as Chhattisgarh reaced to 188/3 after 17 overs.
The youngster has led the charge despite Chhattisgarh losing two wickets inside four overs. His aggressive innings has put Odisha's bowlers under enormous pressure and given his side a strong platform for a massive total.
- 18 Nov 2026, 10:08:32 AM IST
Services post 184 against Arunachal; Sikkim restrict Nagaland to 157
Services have posted 184/9 against Arunachal Pradesh, with Suraj Vashisht's 66 off 40 balls providing the backbone of their innings. Arunachal will need to score at 9.25 runs per over to chase down the target of 185.
Meanwhile Nagaland finished on 157/9 against Sikkim despite Rongsen Jonathon's 65 off 47 balls. Palzor Tamang claimed four wickets, while Satyajeet Bachhav picked up three, leaving Sikkim with a target of 158.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 10:06:06 AM IST
Chhattisgarh surge past 200, Bengal break Jharkhand's opening stand
Chhattisgarh have piled on the pressure against Odisha, racing to 213/3 after 18 overs. With seven wickets in hand and two overs remaining, the batters have given themselves an excellent opportunity to push the total well beyond 230.
In other Elite Group encounter, Jharkhan have reached 64/1 after eight overs against Bengal. The Bengal bowlers have broken the opening partnership, but Jharkhand are scoring at eight runs per over and will look to accelerate through the middle overs.
- 18 Nov 2026, 09:40:12 AM IST
Services build imposing total; Nagaland lose eight wickets
Services have reached 165/6 after 18 overs against Arunachal Pradesh and are looking to make the most of their remaining deliveries. With four wickets in hand, they have an opportunity to push the total further.
Nagaland, meanwhile, are 147/8 after 19 overs against Sikkim. They have struggled to preserve wickets despite maintaining a reasonable scoring rate, leaving their lower order to negotiate the final over.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 09:38:24 AM IST
Jharkhand make steady start; Delhi lose early wicket
Defending champions Jharkhand have made a cautious but steady start against Bengal, reaching 39/0 after five overs. Bengal, who opted to field first, are still searching for their opening breakthrough.
Bihar, meanwhile, have struck early against Dehli. The latter are 7/1 after two overs, making this a rather different beginning from their explosive batting performances in the first two rounds.
- 18 Nov 2026, 09:36:45 AM IST
Chhattisgarh dominate Odisha; Andhra make a brisk start
Chhattisgarh have taken control against Odisha, racing to 166/3 in 15 overs after being asked to bat first. They are scoring at more than 11 runs per over and have seven wickets available for a strong finish. Meanwhile, Andhra have reached 70/2 after seven overs against Kerala. Despite losing two early wickets, they have maintained a scoring rate of 10 runs per over.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 09:33:39 AM IST
SMAT Round 3: Toss Updates
Bengal have opted to bowl against defending champions Jharkhand, while Bihar have put Delhi to bat. Odisha will field against Chhattisgarh, whereas Andhra have chosen to bat against Kerala. In Plate division, Nagaland and Services will bat first.
- 18 Nov 2026, 09:27:23 AM IST
The race for qualification begins to heat up
Two round can reveal form, but they rarely settle a T20 campaign. With only two teams advancing from each Elite group, a strong start matters, and a stumble can quickly complicate the equation. We will follow the momentum swings, emerging performers and results that could shape the standings.
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