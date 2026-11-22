Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, LIVE Updates: Teen centurion Vikalp faces unbeaten Suryakumar-led Mumbai
SMAT 2026, LIVE Updates: Follow the action from games across the tournament, with our ball-by-ball commentary and live score.
SMAT 2026, LIVE Updates: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 continues with a packed Sunday as 19 matches are scheduled across the Elite and Plate groups. Sixteen Elite fixtures will be played across Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore and Chandigarh, with Vidarbha taking on Gujarat at 8 AM IST. Bengal faced Baroda at the Wankhede Stadium, while Mumbai take on Chhattisgarh at Eden Gardens. Delhi meet Haryana, Karnataka face Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir go up against Punjab in other fixtures. The later round includes Uttar Pradesh against Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu against Bihar, Assam against Andhra and Goa against Odisha, all scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM. Three plate matches are also on the calendar in Dimapur.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 09:13:08 AM IST
Mizoram put Rajasthan in; Tripura remove both Himachal openers
Mizoram have won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbi. Rajasthan captain Deepak Chahar features in a playing XI that also includes Rahul Chahar, Mahipal Lomror and Manav Suthar.
Meanwhile, Tripuea have dismissed both Himachal Pradesh openers in Mohali. Saurabh Das removed Ayush Jamwal for 25 off 19 balls, before Chiranjit Paul accounted for Vaibhav Sharma for 24 off 17. Himachal reached 66/2 after eight overs, with Pukhraj Mann and Ekant Sent at the crease.
- 22 Nov 2026, 08:58:07 AM IST
Saurashtra win toss, put Railways in to bat in Indore
Saurashtra have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Railways in their Elite Group B clash at the Day College Ground in Indore. Railways will bat first as the two sides look to strengthen their positions in the group stage. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 08:37:57 AM IST
Tripura elect to bowl against Himachal Pradesh in Mohali
Tripura have won the toss and elected to field against Himachal Pradesh at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Himachal enter the contest after a five-wicket victory over Puducherry, in which Arpit Guleira picked up 5/27. Tripura, meanwhile, lost their previous match to Kerala and will be looking to bounce back.
- 22 Nov 2026, 08:25:57 AM IST
Toss delays in three early fixtures
The opening fixtures have run into delays, with the toss yet to take place in three matches. Vidarbha and Gujarat are waiting at the Jadavpur University ground in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the plate group encounters between Services and Manipur, and Sikkim and Meghalaya, have also been delayed in Sovima.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 07:51:49 AM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – 22 November 2026 Schedule
Elite Group
- Vidarbha vs Gujarat – Jadavpur University Second Campus Ground, Kolkata | 8:00 AM
- Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura – IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali | 8:30 AM
- Railways vs Saurashtra – Daly College Ground, Indore | 9:00 AM
- Rajasthan vs Mizoram – Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Mumbai | 9:00 AM
- Bengal vs Baroda – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai | 11:00 AM
- Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai – Eden Gardens, Kolkata | 11:00 AM
- Delhi vs Haryana – Holkar Stadium, Indore | 11:00 AM
- Kerala vs Puducherry – PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh | 11:00 AM
- Uttarakhand vs Hyderabad – Jadavpur University Second Campus Ground, Kolkata | 12:30 PM
- Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra – IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali | 12:45 PM
- Jammu & Kashmir vs Punjab – Daly College Ground, Indore | 1:30 PM
- Karnataka vs Chandigarh – Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Mumbai | 1:30 PM
- Assam vs Andhra – PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh | 4:30 PM
- Goa vs Odisha – Eden Gardens, Kolkata | 4:30 PM
- Tamil Nadu vs Bihar – Holkar Stadium, Indore | 4:30 PM
- Uttar Pradesh vs Jharkhand – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai | 4:30 PM
Plate Group
- Services vs Manipur – Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima | 8:00 AM
- Sikkim vs Meghalaya – Sovima Cricket Ground, Sovima | 8:00 AM
- Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland – Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima | 1:00 PM
All timings IST.
- 22 Nov 2026, 07:35:53 AM IST
Nineteen matches, one action-packed Sunday!
Hell and welcome to our live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026! We have a packed Sunday ahead, with 19 matches scheduled across the Elite and Plate groups. Stay with us as we bring you the latest scores, standout performances and major developments throughout the day.
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