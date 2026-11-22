SMAT 2026, LIVE Updates: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 continues with a packed Sunday as 19 matches are scheduled across the Elite and Plate groups. Sixteen Elite fixtures will be played across Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore and Chandigarh, with Vidarbha taking on Gujarat at 8 AM IST. Bengal faced Baroda at the Wankhede Stadium, while Mumbai take on Chhattisgarh at Eden Gardens. Delhi meet Haryana, Karnataka face Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir go up against Punjab in other fixtures. The later round includes Uttar Pradesh against Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu against Bihar, Assam against Andhra and Goa against Odisha, all scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM. Three plate matches are also on the calendar in Dimapur.