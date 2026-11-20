Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: The T20 tournament moves into another crucial round as several high-profile contests headline the day. Punjab take on Tamil Nadu while Madhya Pradesh face Andhra. Vidarbha, who have made an impressive start to their campaign, will go head to head against Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai in another heavyweight encounter. Delhi will also be in action against Saurashtra, while Rajasthan face Baroda....Read More

Elsewhere, Karnataka meet Jharkhand, Bengal take on Mizoram, and Kerala face Tripura. Hyderabad will look to continue their campaign against Goa, while Maharashtra face Assam and Chandigarh meet Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand and Odisha will also battle for valuable points. The Plate competition features three matches, with Arunachal Pradesh facing Meghalaya, Services taking on Nagaland and Sikkim meeting Manipur.