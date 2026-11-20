Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav look to continue golden run
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: Stay on top of all the action with our Ball-by-Ball commentary and Live Scorecard.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: The T20 tournament moves into another crucial round as several high-profile contests headline the day. Punjab take on Tamil Nadu while Madhya Pradesh face Andhra. Vidarbha, who have made an impressive start to their campaign, will go head to head against Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai in another heavyweight encounter. Delhi will also be in action against Saurashtra, while Rajasthan face Baroda....Read More
Elsewhere, Karnataka meet Jharkhand, Bengal take on Mizoram, and Kerala face Tripura. Hyderabad will look to continue their campaign against Goa, while Maharashtra face Assam and Chandigarh meet Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand and Odisha will also battle for valuable points. The Plate competition features three matches, with Arunachal Pradesh facing Meghalaya, Services taking on Nagaland and Sikkim meeting Manipur.
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- 20 Nov 2026, 09:48:04 AM IST
Punjab vs Tamil Nadu update
Manimaran Siddharth has taken two wickets as Tamil Nadu put Punjab under pressure, reducing them to 59/3 in eight overs. Anmolpreet Singh is batting on 18, while Ramandeep Singh is unbeaten on 8. Punjab will need the pair to build a partnership and prevent Tamil Nadu from taking further control of the innings.
- 20 Nov 2026, 09:26:03 AM IST
Vihaan Malhotra walks back
Punjab's opening batter Vihaan Malhotra, who was recently released by RCB, lasted just nine balls against Tamil Nadu, walking back to the hut after scoring 12. Raghupathy Silambarasan provided the opening breakthrough for Tamil Nadu.
Punjab 37/1 in 4.4 overs.
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- 20 Nov 2026, 09:08:42 AM IST
Streaming details
Only six matches today will be televised or streamed. Here are the full details:
Karnataka vs Jharkhand - 11 AM - JioHotstar
Jammu and Kashmir vs Bihar - 11 AM - JioHotstar
Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra - 11 AM - Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar
Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry - 4:30 PM - Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar
Railways vs Haryana - 4:30 PM - JioHotstar
Rajasthan vs Baroda - 4:30 PM - JioHotstar
- 20 Nov 2026, 08:55:14 AM IST
Assam two wickets down
Ramakrishna Ghosh and Vivek Shelar have gotten among the wickets and Assam are two wickets down. Both Agarwal and Saha are back in the hut and Assam are currently 16/2 in 4 overs.
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- 20 Nov 2026, 08:35:54 AM IST
Assam bat first!
Assam are batting first against Maharashtra. Mukesh Choudhary has opened the bowling for Maharashtra while Ayush Agarwal and Bishal Saha are in the middle.
- 20 Nov 2026, 08:19:05 AM IST
Schedule for today
Here are the matches scheduled for Friday, November 20.
Hyderabad vs Goa - Delayed
Nagaland vs Services - 8 AM
Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh - 8:30 AM
Maharashtra vs Assam - 8 AM
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh - 9 AM
Punjab vs Tamil Nadu - 9 AM
Karnataka vs Jharkhand - 11 AM
Uttarakhand vs Odisha - 11 AM
Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra - 11 AM
Jammu and Kashmir vs Bihar - 11 AM
Sikkim vs Manipur - 12:30 PM
Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat - 12:30 PM
Kerala vs Tripura - 12:45 PM
Bengal vs Mizoram - 1:30 PM
Delhi vs Saurashtra - 1:30 PM
Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry - 4:30 PM
Vidarbha vs Mumbai - 4:30 PM
Railways vs Haryana - 4:30 PM
Rajasthan vs Baroda - 4:30 PM
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- 20 Nov 2026, 08:12:17 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth round of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. There are several high-profile matches lined up and the focus will once again be on Suryakumar Yadav. Stay tuned as we bring to you more.