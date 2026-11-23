With six wickets in four matches on his T20 return, Yash Dayal is slowly beginning to reaffirm his short-format bowling credentials. On Sunday evening under lights at the Wankhede Stadium, the Uttar Pradesh left-arm pacer’s spell (4-0-29-2) of brisk pace and T20 smarts against Jharkhand would have come as welcome news for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Yash Dayal (file image) (PTI)

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Dayal played an important role in RCB's title win in 2025 but missed the following year's action after facing sexual harassment allegations. The franchise had the option of releasing the player. Instead, they showed faith and retained him.

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"It was a big thing for me. I had no idea if RCB would retain me," Dayal said. "They showed faith by retaining me. I will try to give all I have. I will make a 100 per cent effort to try and make the new season a good one.”

In Dayal’s absence, RCB had found J&K-born pacer Rasikh Dar stepping up to provide crucial support to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. While RCB kept their winning run going, being left to sulk at home only added to Dayal’s frustration. “Obviously, when your teammates are performing, and you are watching them on TV and sitting at home, it feels bad,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “But that’s okay. I am playing again,” Dayal quickly added, trying to leave the past behind and look towards the future. Other than IPL, Dayal also had to sit out for an entire domestic season as well as the UPT20 league. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But that’s okay. I am playing again,” Dayal quickly added, trying to leave the past behind and look towards the future. Other than IPL, Dayal also had to sit out for an entire domestic season as well as the UPT20 league. {{/usCountry}}

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His return for UP in the Ranji Trophy this year hasn’t been the best in terms of returns (3 wickets in 4 matches at an avg of 52.66), but he’s just seeking happiness in being allowed to do what he loves best, again - playing. “Cricket hi sabkuch hai mere liye (Cricket is everything to me),” he said. “Win or loss does not matter, my performance does not matter. I just want to enjoy my life. And cricket is my life.”

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Before his personal troubles, Dayal’s stars were on the rise. After showing some promise for Gujarat Titans in his early years, for RCB, he was fast learning the ropes of delivering under pressure. From bowling meetings at the elite level, Dayal cited ‘clarity of mind’ as the most important factor for death bowling. It’s a lesson he learned the hard way after being infamously pounded for five consecutive sixes in a last over run chase by Rinku Singh in IPL 2023.

Bowling at the Chinnaswamy stadium has made Dayal battle-hardened. “When you have the ball in your hand and you see that the boundary is very close to you, it becomes difficult. How do you save runs? But I try to enjoy that challenge,” he said. “You have to see which shot the batter might play and set a field accordingly and bowl to it.”

India dream

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With his IPL contract intact and an opportunity to restart, Dayal hasn’t lost sight of the higher goal. Dayal had twice before come close to playing for India on the strength of his left-arm novelty and promise. He was picked as an ODI backup in 2022 and received a Test call-up for home Tests against Bangladesh in 2024, but didn’t get a game. “I am still only 28 and want to play for India as soon as possible,” he said. “Even if I have missed some time, I want to make up. My ultimate goal is to represent India.”