The highlight clip of Qamran Iqbal taking the Tamil Nadu bowlers apart in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy have been doing the rounds on X, leaving viewers intrigued by the Jammu and Kashmir opening batter’s rather unconventional technique.

J&K batter Qamran Iqbal

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His 70 off 37 balls, which earned him the Player of the Match award after Monday’s win, was another reminder of the range he possesses. But the surprise for some has been discovering that he is the same batter who has built a reputation as one of J & K’s most dependable performers.

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For a batter whose movements at the crease might invite a second look, Qamran’s numbers make for compelling reading. He has aggregated 1,474 first-class runs, including four centuries, two of them in his last two Ranji Trophy innings. He also played a defining role in J & K’s historic Ranji Trophy triumph last season, producing an unbeaten 160 against hosts Karnataka in the final.

The 25-year-old does not subscribe to the idea that a batter must look a certain way at the crease to be successful across formats.

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{{^usCountry}} “I think I’m a good all-format player. I can change gears well. People usually see me playing in Ranji, so some might think I can only play Test cricket. Someone who watches me in T20 cricket might think I can only play that format. But that’s not the case. I can adapt according to the format,” he told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think I’m a good all-format player. I can change gears well. People usually see me playing in Ranji, so some might think I can only play Test cricket. Someone who watches me in T20 cricket might think I can only play that format. But that’s not the case. I can adapt according to the format,” he told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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His batting, Qamran insisted, is naturally attacking. For him, the transition between formats is less about changing his technique and more about adjusting his approach. In T20 cricket, for instance, he looks to make the most of the Powerplay through timing before shifting to range-hitting once the field spreads out.

“It’s mostly a mental thing. Your thought process, how you plan your game and your mental preparation are more important than the actual game itself,” he said.

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The confidence behind that approach has been built through a journey that has hardly been straightforward. Qamran made his India Under-19 debut in 2018, sharing the dressing room with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Bishnoi, Priyam Garg and Tilak Varma. Yet, a consistent run in the J & K senior side remained elusive.

His place in the team fluctuated for reasons beyond cricket, the Covid-19 pandemic and injuries only further disrupting his progress. He returned to the side only in 2025, having spent a considerable period away from the set-up. In fact, he was in and out of the side even during their title run before an injury paved the way for his call-up in the final.

“I just stayed positive. I continued practicing and playing matches. I didn’t think too much about getting back into the team. My only thought was that whenever an opportunity came, I had to make the most of it.”

Late dash and historic Ranji triumph

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Few opportunities have been as consequential as the one in February. With Shubham Khajuria injured, Qamran received a call-up at a very short notice. He was informed at around 3pm the previous day, took a night flight to Hubballi and reached the ground the following morning.

Having been at home in Srinagar a day earlier, he suddenly found himself preparing for the biggest match in J & K’s domestic cricket history. He responded with an unbeaten 160, helping his team clinch its maiden Ranji title.

“It was a little strange. I couldn’t quite process what was happening. Just a day earlier, I had been at home and had already made plans for the following day. Suddenly, I was called up and the next morning I was playing the final somewhere else,” he recalled.

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The triumph was a significant confidence boost, for the team and Qamran. It marked the beginning of a more settled phase in his career. After spending years on the fringes, he has emerged a key member of the batting line-up, and J & K’s leading run-scorer this season.

Having started playing at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar at the age of around 11 under the guidance of his father, Qamran chose cricket over academics despite his parents being doctors. He believes J & K coach Ajay Sharma’s confidence in him has helped unlock another side to his batting.

He credited former India batter Mithun Manhas, who has been associated with J & K cricket since 2016, for helping establish a more consistent off-season programme.

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“We now have different types of pitches available, including red-soil and bouncy wickets. We also have a proper off-season schedule with fitness camps and matches against teams from other states. It has helped us improve a lot.”

The unconventional strokes might continue to invite intrigue, even some scepticism, but with a 160* in the Ranji Trophy final, consecutive centuries in his latest red-ball outings and a 37-ball assault in the shortest format, Qamran sure is ticking the outcome column.