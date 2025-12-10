Talents beyond the spotlight: 3 SMAT bowlers who might trigger fierce bidding wars in IPL 2026 mini-auction

Every IPL mini-auction, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quietly forecasts a few surprise millionaire fast bowlers. SMAT 2025 is no different: several Indian quicks have used the tournament to showcase their talent and ability to handle pressure. Auqib Nabi claimed four wickets in four balls in the Duleep Trophy match.(PTI)

Among them, three uncapped seamers in particular look primed to turn raw numbers into real money when the IPL 2026 mini-auction comes around.

Three SMAT bowlers who can trigger bidding wars

Auqib Nabi

Auqib Nabi has been one of the most complete fast-bowling packages on show. The J&K right-armer has 15 wickets in seven matches, at an average of 13.26 and economy of 7.41, including a best of 4/16. He swings the new ball late, hits a heavy length, and still has enough control to bowl at the death without leaking too much. For sides hunting an Indian quick who operates in both the powerplay and the back end - CSK, MI, and RCB instantly spring to mind - Nabi is exactly the low-base-price name who can quickly climb into the INR 2-3 crore range once multiple table gets involved.

Mukhtar Hussain

Assam’s Mukhtar Hussain has matched Nabi wicket for wicket while looking even tighter on the economy front. He also has 15 wickets in seven games, at an economy of just 6.96, with a tournament-best of 6/20 that ripped through Chattisgarh. Mukhtar bowls the tough middle-overs, mixing back-of-a-length cutters with fuller balls targeting stumps, and rarely offers release deliveries. He has floated in and out of auction lists before without being picked; this SMAT, with sustained impact rather than one-off spells, gives him the profile of a classical value buy for teams like SRH and GT who love stacking reliable Indian seam depth.

Also Read: Inside KKR's wild reboot: Decoding IPL 2026 mini-auction plans of three time champions

Raj Limbani

Baroda’s Raj Limbani is the breakout name in this group. Still only 20, he has taken 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.40 with a best of 3/5, and has repeatedly dented opposition top orders in powerplay. Limabi’s method is simple but high-value in T20s: attack the stumps, make the ball talk just enough, and force batters to hit against the seam when the field is up. With a strong age-group pedigree behind him, he fits perfectly into the buy now, build for the next five years bucket. Franchises building a long-term Indian pace core - KKR, PBKS, even LSG, will see him as a project worth stretching the purse for.