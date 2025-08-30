Taskin Ahmed breaks Shakib Al Hasan's record, Bangladesh thrash Netherlands in T20 opener

Taskin Ahmed starred as Bangladesh hammered the Netherlands by eight wickets in the first of the three T20 internationals in Sylhet on Saturday. Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates(AFP)

Fast bowler Taskin returned with figures of 4-28, breaking Shakib Al Hasan's record for most wickets by a Bangladeshi against the Netherlands, as Bangladesh kept the visitors to 136-8, a total their batters overhauled in just 13.3 overs.

Taskin now has 12 wickets against the Netherlands, bettering Shakib's tally of 11 wickets.

Skipper Litton Das, 54 not out, and Saif Hassan, unbeaten on 36, helped the hosts race to victory.

Bangladesh, who recently won a home T20 series against Pakistan, maintained their momentum ahead of the T20 Asia Cup starting September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

The Netherlands, who have already qualified for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, are without several key players including all-rounders Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe.

De Leede is injured while Van der Merwe and Logan van Beek are also missing.

Max O'Dowd struck 23 and fellow opener Teja Nidamanuru top-scored with 26 but the Dutch lost regular wickets after being put in to bat.

Taskin took a wicket in each of his first two overs before off-spinner Saif struck twice in one over, including the scalp of Scott Edwards for 12.

In reply, Bangladesh lost an early wicket but Litton put on 66 runs with Tanzid Hasan, who made 29.

The second T20 is on Monday at the same venue.