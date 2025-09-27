Team India breaks silence on whether injured Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma will play Asia Cup final against Pakistan

India bowling coach Morne Morkel provided injury updates on Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma after the Suryakumar Yadav-led side registered a thrilling win against Sri Lanka in a Super Over in the last Super 4s clash of the Asia Cup 2025 edition. While speaking to the media at the Dubai International Stadium, the former Proteas pacer said that Abhishek is doing fine and Hardik will be assessed on Saturday. He stated that both players struggled with camps during India's bowling innings, and this was the main reason behind them being off the field. Hardik Pandya walked off the field during the bowling innings of India. (AFP)

Hardik was seen holding his left hamstring, and he eventually walked off the field after delivering the first over of Sri Lanka's innings. In his opening over, Hardik got the better of Kusal Mendis for a first-ball duck. However, the pacer didn't return to the field, and India had to make do without his services for the rest of the innings.

On the other hand, Abhishek showed signs of discomfort in the ninth over as he was spotted clutching his right thigh while running. He eventually walked off in the 10th over. Both Hardik and Abhishek spent the remainder of the Sri Lanka innings being iced and treated with pickle juice to ease cramps.

"So both of them struggled with cramps during the game. Hardik, I know we'll see sort of tonight and tomorrow morning and we'll make a call on that. But both of them were just struggling with cramps during the game," Morkel told reporters.

"Abhishek is fine," he added.

'No training ahead of Asia Cup final'

Morkel also revealed that India would not have any training sessions on Saturday, September 27, a day before the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The former South African speedster stated that the management wants every player to be well rested.

The match between India and Sri Lanka stretched way behind its scheduled close due to a Super Over finish.

"The key for the boys is to rest. They're in an ice bath already. The recovery started straight after the match. The best way to recover is to sleep and stay off your feet. Hopefully they can get a good night's sleep," said Morkel.

"There will be individual pool sessions for the guys organised. Then some massages before they get mentally ready for the big battle on Sunday. It's a quick turnaround, and playing smart is going to be the key. There will certainly be no training," he added.