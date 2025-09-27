Why Dasun Shanaka was given not out despite being run out by Sanju Samson in Super Over: Controversy explained

The last Super 4s clash in the Asia Cup 2025 turned out to be the most thrilling match of the eight-team tournament so far as India and Sri Lanka played out a thriller at the Dubai International Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav's India prevailed in the contest as the side emerged triumphant in the Super Over after Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs on the very first ball. Sri Lanka really pushed their opponent as they got ever-so-close to chasing down 203; however, they fell short of the finishing line, and India's winning run continued in the ongoing tournament. India defeated Sri Lanka in a thrilling Super Over in the last Super 4s clash of the Asia Cup.m(Screengrab - SonyLiv)

If the normal 40 overs of action weren't riveting enough, the Super Over too lived up to the billing as there was further drama and a bizarre incident on the fourth ball of Sri Lanka's innings in the Super Over left Suryakumar and India scratching their heads. Confusion was all around as Dasun Shanaka was given not out despite being clearly run out by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson off Arshdeep Singh's bowling.

Arshdeep bowled a yorker outside off-stump, and Shanaka was unable to get the bat on the ball. The right-hander tried to dig it out but ended up missing. He tried to cross over for a single and give the strike to Kamindu Mendis; however, he was unable to do so, and Samson found him short of his crease. It was then that Arshdeep started appealing for a caught-behind, and the on-field umpire Gazi Sohel raised his finger.

As soon as Gazi raised his finger, it became a dead ball. Shanaka opted for a review, and the replays showed that the ball was nowhere close to the bat; hence, he was given not out. Since the ball was dead, and Shanaka was given not out for caught behind, the batter got a reprieve as the first decision always stands.

The whole sequence of events left India and Suryakumar confused, and the entire contingent went up to the umpires to seek an explanation. However, they soon went back to their positions after being satisfied with what the umpire had to say.

Here's what the law says

According to the MCC laws, a ball is declared dead as soon as it reaches the gloves of the wicketkeeper or when a batter is dismissed. The delivery is deemed dead from the instant of the incident leading to the dismissal.

20.1 Ball is dead

20.1.1 The ball becomes dead when

20.1.1.1 It is finally settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper or of the bowler.

20.1.1.2 A boundary is scored.

20.1.1.3 A batter is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal.

20.1.1.4 Whether played or not, it becomes trapped between the bat and the person of a batter or between items of his/her clothing or equipment.

20.1.1.5 Whether played or not, it lodges in the clothing or equipment of a batter or the clothing of an umpire.

20.1.1.6 Under either Laws 24.4 (Player returning without permission) or 28.2 (Fielding the ball), there is an offence resulting in an award of Penalty runs. The ball shall not count as one of the overs.

20.1.1.7 There is a contravention of Law 28.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side).

20.1.1.8 The match is concluded in any of the ways stated in Law 12.9 (Conclusion of match).

20.1.2 The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.