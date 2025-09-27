Pathum Nissanka smashes Varun Chakaravarthy for a six with Axar Patel dropping the catch, but no runs added: Here's why

In the Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka, a bizarre moment occurred as the batter hit a six, after a dropped catch, but still no runs were added to the scoreboard. It was the 10th over of the Sri Lanka innings when Varun Chakarvarthy was on his run-up to bowl the third ball, and when he got past the umpire, he gave it a dead ball. Cricket - Asia Cup - India v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 26, 2025 Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka in action REUTERS/Raghed Waked(REUTERS)

Varun seemed unaware as he bowled, and Pathum Nissanka lofted the ball high. Axar Patel, positioned near the boundary, dropped the catch, letting it clear for six. However, the umpire had called a dead ball before the delivery, so no runs were added, and Varun had to re-bowl it.

Meanwhile, on the fifth ball of the over, Nissanka smashed a six to compensate for the dead ball that had denied him the same earlier.

Nissanka went on to score his maiden T20I century off 52 balls, reaching the mark in style with a maximum. The opening batter showcased his class on the big stage, but he failed to take his team over the line and was dismissed in the final over by Harshit Rana. He smashed 107 runs off 58 balls, laced with 7 fours and 6 sixes.

Rana delivered a tight final over but couldn't help India to win the match as Sri Lanka levelled India's score of 202/5 in 20 overs and the match entered Super Over.

India win in Super Over to remain unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025

Nissanka didn't come out to bat in the Super Over as Arshdeep Singh got the better of Kusal Perera on the first ball for a duck, while Dasun Shanka got caught on the fifth ball. Sri Lanka managed to score just two runs.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav took three on the first ball itself to win the match as they remained unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Earlier, Varun and Kuldeep Yadav bowled tidy overs in the middle of the chase to keep things tight and ended up finishing with similar figures of 1/31 in four overs.

Sent in to bat, India got a flying start in the dead-rubber, courtesy of a flamboyant fifty from in-form opener Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander continued his purple patch, scoring 61 off 31 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Tilak Varma supported with an unbeaten 49 off 34 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six, while Sanju Samson (39 off 23) and Axar Patel (21 not out off 15) added valuable runs to help India post a formidable 202/5 in 20 overs.