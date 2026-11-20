South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second test against Bangladesh with a calf injury, but he praised his side's ruthlessness in their thumping nine-wicket win at the Wanderers on Thursday.

Temba Bavuma during the Test against Bangladesh. (AFP)

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Bavuma was injured while batting in South Africa’s first innings of the first test and, having had calf issues in the past, will not feature at Centurion when the second test starts on Monday.

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“I'm frustrated that I find myself in this situation,” Bavuma told reporters. “I'm now going through the rehabilitation process and looking to be ready as soon as I can.

"I think it's too early to say whether I'll be ready for the ODIs (against Bangladesh)."

South Africa completed a comprehensive win despite Bangladesh scoring 400 in their first innings, and Bavuma says it is the ability to turn matches around that has been a real bonus for his side in recent times.

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{{^usCountry}} “I spoke (previously) about how we wanted to be a lot more ruthless. I guess that looks different to everyone,” he said. “For me, the opportunity was there for us to be resilient and make the play for the team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I spoke (previously) about how we wanted to be a lot more ruthless. I guess that looks different to everyone,” he said. “For me, the opportunity was there for us to be resilient and make the play for the team. {{/usCountry}}

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“By our own admission, we weren't at the standard we wanted to be from a bowling point of view (in Bangladesh’s first innings). Maybe we didn't adapt to the conditions as quickly as we should have. We were probably expecting a little more pace in the wicket.

"Once we had those conversations about the conditions and, more importantly, how we were going to be effective, I think that's when you saw the quality of our team come through.”

South Africa will miss Bavuma from their top order in the second test, but opener Marques Ackerman is in top form following his near run-a-ball 157 in the first innings in Johannesburg.

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“If I'm captaining against him, he's a bit of a nightmare,” Bavuma said. “He hits balls into funny areas and is definitely not orthodox in his approach. But when it comes off, he's able to do things like that which put us in winning positions.

"With Marques, at times you'll have to take it with a pinch of salt. He'll get out and we'll all be wondering why he couldn't have got 200.

“But we overlook the fact that getting 150 at almost a run a ball is not something you see from a lot of batters."

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Toby Davis)