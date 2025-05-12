The big numbers: Virat Kohli’s Test legacy to remember

New Delhi: As Virat Kohli announces his retirement from Test cricket, it marks the conclusion of one of the most impactful red-ball careers in modern cricket. From his debut in 2011 against the West Indies to his final match against Australia in 2025, Kohli redefined India’s Test identity — not only as a batter but also as an aggressive and visionary leader. His departure leaves a legacy steeped in excellence and ambition. File image of Virat Kohli during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (PTI)

Although Kohli ends his Test career before touching the coveted 10,000-run milestone, he finishes with 9230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85. It includes 31 fifties and 30 centuries. He ranks behind only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,288), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) in total Test runs among Indians. He ranks sixteenth overall in the list of most hundreds scored in his career.

Kohli has seven double centuries in Test cricket – which is fifth in the overall list and the most by an Indian batter. 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2023 were all years dominated by Kohli as he scored the most runs in a calendar year by an Indian batter.

However, what set Kohli apart wasn’t just the sheer volume of his runs, but the context of it all. He scored centuries in Australia, South Africa, and England. He averaged over 50 in South Africa and 43.76 in Australia (where he also has seven centuries -- the most by an Indian) and 42.36 in England, making sure he cracked run-scoring even in some of the most challenging away venues. Kohli’s impeccable form in 2016 and 2018, where he scored 14 Test centuries in just 35 matches is bound to be one of his most iconic chapters in his legacy.

Statistically, Kohli is India’s most successful Test captain, with 40 wins in 68 matches. But even beyond the numbers, Kohli’s leadership brought a cultural shift that instilled a commitment to fitness, unapologetic aggression and fast bowling depth that propelled India to the top of the Test rankings. Kohli’s faith in his pace battery that ensured Indian fast bowlers intimidate dand thrived abroad like never before will go down as one of the biggest joys for Indian cricket fans.

Under his tenure, India won their first-ever Test series in Australia (2018-19), making him the first Asian leader to have done so. Under him, the team reached the inaugural World Test Championship final. India won nine series on the trot under his leadership. India built an unbeaten home record from 2013 to 2021.

In a career laced with excellence, several innings stand out. Be it his 141 at Adelaide in 2014— his first as captain -- nearly lea India to a historic chase. Or his gritty 149 at Edgbaston in 2018 that remains one of the greatest counterattacking knocks by an Indian in England. Or his 254* against South Africa in 2019, which is his highest Test score and the highest by an Indian captain and his seventh double century. Or his 153 at Centurion in 2018, in a match where the next highest score was 46.

Kohli’s decision to retire from Tests may seem like it has come to soon. After all, he still has the fire in eyes and the runs in his bat. But perhaps it’s fitting for a man who always played on his terms and leaves before any pressure comes in. In a format that demands grit and heart, Kohli gave it his all.

He leaves behind not just statistics, but leaves an ultimate benchmark for the next generation to match Kohli’s consistency, hunger and mental fortitude in white.