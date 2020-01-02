‘These fires are beyond words’: David Warner shares emotional message after seeing ‘shocking’ image

cricket

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 14:45 IST

Australian opener David Warner has expressed shock and anguish over the raging bushfires which has spread all across the country. He posted an emotional message for Australians after he saw the image of a man sitting with a dog on a beach facing the devastating bushfires.

“I just saw this pic and I’m still in shock. When we go out to play tomorrow, not just the Australian team, but New Zealand as well, we never forget how privileged we are to live where we do and to do what we do,” David Warner said on Instagram.

“My heart, my family’s heart, are with you. These fires are beyond words. To every Firefighter, volunteer to every family, we are with you. You are the real heroes. You do us proud,” he further added in the post.

Australia will take on New Zealand in the 3rd Test match at Sydney and Cricket Australia’s head of operations Peter Roach has said that there will be possible delays in the match if air quality plummets due to smoke.

“Like rain, the rules are in place to add time, to suspend play (for Tests). But what we’re finding is it (smoke) comes in quick but also goes quick,” Roach told cricket.com.au.

ALSO READ: New Zealand look to salvage pride in smoky Sydney

“It’s unlikely, we believe, it’ll be there for a full day. We might see some challenges across that day, but we’ll play it like rain or adverse weather. Time can be added on.” he added.

SCG Trust and Cricket Australia have also announced the ODI Series in March, also played between Australia and New Zealand, will be dedicated to raising funds for the Australian Red Cross to support those affected by the bushfires.

“In our game, it’s an important game of cricket, but in terms of what’s happening around Australia ... it will be the first time I’ll ever say this in my life, I hope it rains a bit during the Test because Sydney needs it,” Australia head coach Justin Langer was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.