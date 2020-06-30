e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Things happened in heat of the moment’: Former KKR player recalls Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir IPL sledging episode

‘Things happened in heat of the moment’: Former KKR player recalls Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir IPL sledging episode

Seven years later, former KKR cricketer Rajat Bhatia, who was part of the team at the time, recalled the sledging incident between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during an IPL 2013 match between KKR and RCB.

cricket Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:10 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gautam Gambhir in a heated exchange with Virat Kohli.
Gautam Gambhir in a heated exchange with Virat Kohli.(File)
         

The 2013 Indian Premier League encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore garnered limelight for reasons other than cricket. During the match, two of India’s big international names - RCB captain Virat Kohli and KKR captain Gautam Gambhir - indulged in a verbal sledging episode on the field at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, which caught a lot of media attention. While RCB went on to pull off an easy win in the match, the focus remained on the spat between the two players after the match.

Seven years later, former KKR cricketer Rajat Bhatia, who was part of the team at the time, recalled the incident and said words were exchanged in the heat of the moment, but the issue was not taken outside the field.

Also read: ‘MS Dhoni was not a fan’: Former batsman on why India were reluctant to use DRS initially

“That is something which happened when two aggressive captains played and they always want to give their best and win for their respective teams. Even if they had any kind of collision in that match, it was just a part of the game,” Bhatia told Asianet Newsable.

“Later, I have never seen them (Gambhir and Kohli) fighting. In the heat of the moment, so many things happen. But, it shouldn’t be happening for the worse. And on that day, it was not,” he further added.

Also read: ‘Warne like a kid at school with no mates’: Lee reveals what Steve Waugh jokingly told him

Speaking about Kohli, Bhati said that the India captain’s hunger for runs makes him the best batsmen in the world at the moment. “The best part about Virat Kohli is he is always hungry to score runs. And, that hunger never looked to end. That is why he is the best batsman at the moment. He knew that he has to perform and never stop,” the former Delhi cricketer said.

“I think this is one of the things every player should learn from Virat Kohli. Every player who plays for the country should remember that he should keep performing. That is what Kohli is doing at the moment,” he further added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India, China corp commanders start third round talks to ease border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China corp commanders start third round talks to ease border stand-off in Ladakh
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
It was Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Chappell’s: Pathan
It was Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Chappell’s: Pathan
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In