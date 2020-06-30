‘MS Dhoni was not a fan’: Former batsman on why India was reluctant to use DRS initially

cricket

Though the actual full form of DRS is Decision Review System, on social media, it is known as the ‘Dhoni Review System’. Why? Because former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has had a really good success percentage with his DRS calls throughout his career. But some might find it surprising that initially, MS Dhoni was not a fan of the technology in the beginning, as revealed by former India cricketer Aakash Chopra.

Speaking to Pakistan broadcaster Sawera Pasha in her Youtube chat show Cric Cast, Chopra explained why India were reluctant to accept the use of DRS technology initially.

“India was the first team to use DRS in around 2008 during a series against Sri Lanka. MS Dhoni was not the captain of the team, Anil Kumble was. We took some really bad DRS calls in that series. It was a new thing, and we made poor use of technology. That’s when we decided, that we don’t like it. And if we don’t like it, then we won’t use it,” Chopra said.

“Also, MS Dhoni was not a fan of it. The thinking of your team’s captain matters a lot. Dhoni was convinced for the longest time that technology is not full-proof. Even today, it is not full-proof. There are still issues with the umpire’s call, there are still issues with soft-signals. There are still issues, but it was even more back then than it is today,” he added.

Chopra further added that with Virat Kohli taking charge of the team, the Indian team has fully embraced DRS as Kohli is a huge fan of the technology. “I have been a fan of DRS from Day 1. If you ask me, if you do not embrace technology, then you won’t improve it. But I was not playing back then. The fact is Dhoni didn’t like it one bit. So, if he didn’t like it, India won’t use it. Now things have changed since Kohli has become the captain.

“He is a huge fan of DRS. He wants DRS in every match - be it IPL, or Ranji match - in any match. Now the thought has changed that embrace the technology, take it forward and make it better,” he added.

“Another strange thing is that, Dhoni didn’t like it, but now I call DRS as ‘Dhoni Review System’. Because, if Dhoni said from behind the stumps, that we have to take DRS, then 9 out of 10 times, he gets it right, even when you feel he is making a mistake, he would turn out to be right,” Chopra further said.