This day that year: Sachin Tendulkar becomes first batsman to score 10000 ODI runs

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:07 IST

Sachin Tendulkar is a name that is synonymous with world records when it comes to international cricket. The legendary batsman was a treat to watch during his playing days and there are a plethora of records that the former India opener boasts of. One such achievement came on March 31, 2001 when the Master Blaster became the first ever batsman to score 10000 runs in ODI cricket.

Tendulkar was able to reach the milestone during the ODI encounter against Australia in Indore. For a very long time, he was also the fastest to achieve the feat before it was broken by current Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

While Tendulkar took 259 innings to score 10000 ODI runs Kohli was able to bring it up in 205.

Currently, there are 14 other batsmen in world cricket who have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODIs.

In the encounter against Australia, Sachin went on to score 139 as India won the match by 118 runs.

Tendulkar on Thursday appealed to the countrymen to adhere to the guidelines of governments and health authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter he shared a video post and wrote: “The government and doctors are the best judges on how to handle #COVID19. Everyone should adhere to their treatment advice. @MoHFW_INDIA.”

“As we go through a tough phase, it is important that all of us co-operate with each other. There are reports of patients running away from hospitals after being tested positive or those who have been advised to follow the home quarantine instructions are roaming outside,” Sachin said in a video.

The batsman further said that breaking home quarantine will not help the community as these restrictions are imposed to save the lives.

“This will not help you or the community. The government is working with health experts and only they can help you recover in the best possible manner. So, it is important that we all follow their advice,” he said.

(With agency inputs)