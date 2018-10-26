Three IPL teams which could go for Shimron Hetmyer in the auctions

He is only 21, yet Shimron Hetmyer has forced the cricketing world to sit up and take notice. In the first two ODI matches against India, the young man has displayed panache, unbridled spirit and the ability to pulverise bowling attacks.

Harbhajan Singh has already prophesied that he could well be the next ‘million-dollar baby’ in the upcoming IPL and there is merit to his prediction.

Before he made this splash in India, Hetmyer outshone everyone back home in the West Indies. He smacked 457 runs across 11 matches with a strike-rate of 148.14, the most by any Windies cricketer in 2018. He has then followed it up with scores of 106 and 94 and has shown immense ability and belief against a highly-skilled and rounded Indian attack.

There is a definite method to his ‘madness’. He picks his bowlers, designates areas on the field and then gives the ball a thump. Teeming with self-confidence, the left-hander could well be a hot property come the auctions and he could not have hit form at a more opportune time.

We take a look at the three IPL franchises who could well go full throttle to snap up the young man and acquire his services for the next season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The team from the south played the finals in 2018, yet there were holes in the team which need to be plugged. Kane Williamson, not only led the side in the absence of David Warner but also took the charge as the main batsman of the side.

However, the middle order left a lot to be desired and this is where they could acquire Hetmyer. Tom Moody, who has been associated with the Caribbean Premier League for a very long time, knows all about the young man and he could go all out to include Hetmyer in his arsenal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The perennial underachievers of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore have already made a couple of moves before the next season. They have ousted Daniel Vettori as the head coach, brought in Gary Kirsten as his replacement and have traded of Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians.

They have always been a top-heavy side with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers galloping away in the top order. As such, with the presence of Shimron Hetmyer, can give the side the X-factor they so desperately need to give the decisive kick to the innings.

Also, the big-hitting Hetmyer can have an extended party considering the dimensions of the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Delhi Daredevils

Delhi invested heavily in young talent last season, but this did not yield the desired dividends. Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were consistent at the top of the order, but there was no player to give the innings the decisive finishing touch.

Hetmyer could be the option in the middle order as he has shown good ability to take on the spinners and seamers and not only keep the run flow going but also to hit the accelerator towards the end. He could certainly be a good pick for Ricky Ponting and crew.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 12:55 IST