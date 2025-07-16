Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs set up New Zealand T20I win over South Africa

AFP |
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 11:05 pm IST

South Africa, who won the tournament opener against Zimbabwe on Monday, were bowled out for 152.

An unbeaten century partnership between Tim Robinson and new cap Bevon Jacobs set up a 21-run win for New Zealand in their tri-series match against South Africa in Harare on Wednesday.

Tim Robinson hit a career-best 75 not out
Tim Robinson hit a career-best 75 not out

Robinson hit a career-best 75 not out and Jacobs was unbeaten on 44 as they took the Black Caps from a precarious 70-5 to 173-5 after they were sent in to bat.

South Africa, who won the tournament opener against Zimbabwe on Monday, were bowled out for 152.

New Zealand fast bowlers Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy took three wickets each on a pitch on which the pacemen of both teams induced false shots with short-pitched deliveries.

"The Proteas put us under pressure in the power play," said New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

But he hailed an "outstanding" partnership between Robinson and Jacobs, who came together midway through the 10th over.

Robinson hit six fours and three sixes in a 57-ball innings, while the strongly-built Jacobs showed why he was signed by Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians before making his international debut. He hit a four and three sixes off 30 balls.

Santner said Robinson and Jacobs had shown that it was a good pitch for batting. "We knew we had to bowl well," he said. His bowlers responded as South Africa also lost early wickets and slumped to 62-5.

Dewald Brevis slammed 35 off 18 balls, including two sixes off three balls against Henry. But Brevis holed out to a slower ball from Henry in the same over.

"It was a really good pitch," said South African captain Rassie van der Dussen. “The bowlers did their part but it was not a good batting performance.”

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
