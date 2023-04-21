Time running out for PBKS as Sam Curran continues to misfire

Traditionally, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are a franchise that tend to use their money very carefully on the auction table. So, when they broke the bank — and IPL record — to get England all-rounder Sam Curran for ₹18.50 crore, going past Chris Morris’ record price of 16.25 crore, it was indeed huge. Not only did this price make the 24-year-old the costliest buy ever in the IPL, it sent out a strong message that PBKS were truly banking on a finisher like Curran. With the bat, he has managed just 87 runs so far.(AFP)

It also had the nod of the newly-appointed coach Trevor Bayliss who came on board after head coach Anil Kumble was sacked at the end of the last edition. This is not Curran's maiden stint at PBKS; the left-handed all-rounder was bought by the Punjab franchise back in 2019 for ₹7.20 crore after which he moved to Chennai Super Kings for the next two seasons.

With six games gone in the ongoing IPL, Curran is yet to make an impression.

On Thursday, playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), PBKS were reeling at 44/4 while chasing 174 when Curran walked out to bat in the sixth over. The stage was set for him to unleash his batting abilities and use the international experience with young Prabhsimran Singh who was batting well at the other end.

Just when he was looking to get settled, Curran was run out by Wanindu Hasaranga for 10 runs. PBKS were bowled out for 150 in 18.5 overs and lost the game by 24 runs. Earlier, Curran had bowled four overs, giving away 27 runs but failed to pick a wicket. In the six games he has played this season so far, the left-arm pacer has grabbed five wickets with the best figures of 31/3 against Lucknow Super Giants. With the bat, he has managed just 87 runs so far.

Ahead of the PBKS' season opener, coach Bayliss had said that Curran was the missing piece for the team as PBKS did not have a finisher last season. Bayliss stressed that PBKS were targeting an all-rounder during the auction.

“I think before I came on board, they recognised, after the last season, that they needed someone to finish the innings off and our tactic at the auction was to get an all-rounder who could bat towards the end of a batting innings but is also able to bowl,” Bayliss had said.

“The idea was to get an international all-rounder and we are hoping that Sam Curran will be that player for us. He has done pretty well in international cricket and in the last (T20) World Cup. We are quite happy that we got him on board,” Bayliss had said.

With a question mark on Dhawan’s recovery, it is not known how long Curran will be donning the captain’s hat. In his favour, Curran has enough pedigree for PBKS to continue hoping — he was Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup in Australia besides bagging the Player of the Match award for his figures of 3/13 against Pakistan in the final — but for a team languishing in the bottom half, time is fast running out.

