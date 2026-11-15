Tom Banton century and Gus Atkinson's four wickets help England level series

England opener Tom Banton struck a superb century and fast bowler Gus Atkinson claimed four wickets as England beat Australia by 135 runs in the second One-Day International in Adelaide on Sunday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

England's Tom Banton celebrates his century during the 2nd ODI. (AFP)

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Australia won the toss and elected to bowl, but Banton set the tone for England's imposing total by taking the attack to the hosts from the outset. The right-hander reached the second ODI century of his career from just 86 balls before finishing with 121 off 99 deliveries, including 12 fours and four sixes.

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After England lost Ben Duckett with the score at 19-1, Banton and Joe Root rebuilt the innings with a 137-run second-wicket partnership, the highest stand for that wicket by an England pair in a 50-over match on Australian soil.

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{{^usCountry}} Root provided stability with 62 from 68 balls as England seized control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Root provided stability with 62 from 68 balls as England seized control. {{/usCountry}}

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Australia briefly worked their way back into the contest with three wickets in the middle overs, but wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox counterattacked with 67 off 49 deliveries and all-rounder Will Jacks struck an unbeaten 54 from 40 balls to propel England to 355-6, their highest ODI total on Australian soil.

Xavier Bartlett was the pick of Australia's bowlers with figures of 3-72.

Set 356 to win, Australia suffered a disastrous start as Atkinson ripped through the top order, leaving the hosts reeling at 29-4.

Matt Renshaw (63) and Cameron Green (64) mounted a spirited fightback to keep Australia in contention, but spinner Liam Dawson removed both batters to extinguish the home side's hopes.

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England's attack maintained the pressure throughout, with Atkinson finishing with outstanding figures of 4-28. Dawson and all-rounder Sam Curran chipped in with two wickets apiece as the tourists wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

Australia had won the opening ODI in Perth by seven wickets, with the series now set for a decider in Hobart on Wednesday.