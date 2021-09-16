Twitter explodes after Virat Kohli decides to step down as India's T20I captain post T20 World Cup in UAE, Oman

Twitter exploded after Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as India's T20I captain after the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October-November this year. Netizens flooded Twitter with admiration for Kohli both as a batsman and a captain, who has been leading India in all three formats ever since MS Dhoni decided to step down as the limited-overs skipper in 2017.

Kohli cited workload management as one of the main reasons behind his decision to quit the captaincy of the shortest format of the game. He will continue to be available as a player in all formats and will also remain India's captain ODI and Test cricket.

"I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," Kohli said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

For some time, there has been speculation about Kohli's future as white-ball captain especially in the backdrop of Rohit Sharma's brilliant track record of winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli said in a statement on his Twitter page.

"I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," he further added.