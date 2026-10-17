Umesh Yadav’s experience gives Punjab a pacy boost

After representing Vidarbha for 18 years, veteran fast bowler Umesh Yadav is enjoying a fresh challenge with Punjab. At 38, Yadav marked his first-class return after nearly two years with a seven-wicket match haul against Assam, strengthening Punjab’s pace attack with his experience and skill.

Umesh Yadav in action (Priyank Panchal - X)

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The comeback followed a difficult period recovering from an Achilles tendon injury that kept him out for almost a year. Now preparing for Punjab’s home match against Chhattisgarh in New Chandigarh on Sunday, Yadav is focused on maintaining his fitness, contributing to the team and helping young pacers develop.

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“It has been amazing. I am enjoying my cricket here. The first game went very well, and the team, the boys and the overall environment have been great,” Yadav said.

His seven-wicket haul was a reward for the hard work that went into his comeback, but the experienced pacer is wary of getting carried away.

“It was very satisfying because I felt my hard work had been rewarded. But the season has just started, and there are many matches left. I don’t want to get carried away. I will continue focusing on my fitness, discipline and performance,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The comeback was far from easy. After his injury and a prolonged rehabilitation, Yadav managed only three T20 appearances on his return, leaving him questioning whether he had enough time to rebuild his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comeback was far from easy. After his injury and a prolonged rehabilitation, Yadav managed only three T20 appearances on his return, leaving him questioning whether he had enough time to rebuild his career. {{/usCountry}}

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“There were times when I wondered whether it was too late. After surgery, I would think about how much cricket I had left. Sometimes, I felt disheartened and questioned whether I should continue,” he recalled.

His wife, Tanya, played a crucial role in helping him overcome those doubts, reminding him of his work ethic and ability to return to competitive cricket.

“She was like a pillar for me. She believed I could play again and kept telling me that I had already lost two years and needed to push myself. You only know your capabilities when you go out and play,” he said.

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Yadav is the first-ever guest player signed by the Punjab Cricket Association ahead of the 2026–27 domestic season.

Yadav now wants to enjoy his cricket rather than burden himself with expectations. “I have played for many years and understood that putting yourself under pressure does not help. I want to enjoy my cricket and focus on what is in my hands,” he said.

Punjab head coach and former left-arm medium-pacer Uniyal believes Yadav’s arrival could make a significant difference to the team’s bowling attack, which has struggled to find quality medium-pacers in recent years.

“Punjab has been struggling to have good medium pacers in recent years. Arshdeep Singh is mostly playing for India, so Umesh’s arrival has bolstered our fast bowling. He showed interest in moving to Punjab, and we considered him after assessing his fitness. Of course, he brings immense experience,” Uniyal said.

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Impressed by Yadav’s performance against Assam, Uniyal said his ability to set up batters and create dismissals offered valuable lessons for the entire bowling group.

“The way he bowled against Assam was impressive. He set up his dismissals so well, and this is something others need to learn and pick up, including those sitting in the dressing room. He is going to make a great difference to Punjab this season,” he added.

Uniyal, who has also played for Chandigarh Lions in the Indian Cricket League and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, believes Yadav can play a key role in grooming Punjab’s emerging fast bowlers, including Gurnoor Brar, Sukhbir Bajwa and Gursimran Singh.

“Gurnoor has already made a mark. Umesh has spent a lot of time working with him during net sessions. Young pacers Gursimran and Sukhbir are also brimming with talent and confidence. They should learn from his experience and pick up his skills in the coming months,” Uniyal said.

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Yadav, meanwhile, sees mentoring as a natural extension of his role as a teammate. He believes young fast bowlers must understand their strengths and develop clear plans for red-ball and white-ball cricket.

Punjab’s growing talent pool also impresses him, with Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Naman Dhir among those making their mark in Indian cricket.

“Punjab is producing a lot of talent, which is good for both the state and Indian cricket. When youngsters see players representing India, it motivates them to believe they can do the same,” he said.

Yadav has also followed Shubman Gill’s progress closely, having played alongside the batter at the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

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“He has improved his game and keeps getting better. We have seen a different Shubman Gill now,” he said.

With 288 international wickets and an ICC Champions Trophy title behind him, Yadav is keeping his immediate priorities simple: staying fit, performing consistently and helping Punjab improve in red-ball cricket.

“I am not thinking too far ahead. First, I want to see how my body responds and how well I perform in domestic cricket. I want to compete at this level, improve myself and help Punjab achieve its goals,” he said.