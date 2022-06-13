UP coach Vijay Dahiya asks team to focus on present ahead of Ranji Trophy semis

The Ranji Trophy semi-final will be a very big match for Uttar Pradesh coach and former India stumper Vijay Dahiya too. Dahiya is hopeful of ending a 14-year wait by beating domestic giants Mumbai in the match starting on Tuesday.

Dahiya, 49, who played for Delhi and featured in two Tests against Zimbabwe in 2000, has detailed the plans for his team to follow against 41-time champions Mumbai in the five-day match to be played at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru. He has told the boys how to tackle each batter and bowler in the rival team.

A coach from outside Uttar Pradesh has never taken the side to a Ranji semi-final. In 2020, under former Karnataka and India pacer, Venkatesh Prasad, Uttar Pradesh made it to the quarterfinal. But it lost to Mumbai at the Wankhade Stadium on the basis of the first innings lead with Sarfaraz Khan, having shifted back to Mumbai, hitting a triple century.

“It’s a big game for everyone. People are ready to challenge Mumbai and we have plans for every batter as well as bowler. I have told the boys how to tackle them in the crucial game," Dahiya said on Sunday after a team training session.

“Boys are excited and the atmosphere in the team is very positive. We are banking on our strengths and eyeing the weaknesses of our rivals. We are hoping to have Mohsin Khan back in the side, his presence would certainly boost the team’s confidence.”

Lanky left-arm pacer Khan had 14 wickets in nine matches for Lucknow Super Giants in his debut Indian Premier League season. He missed the Ranji quarter-final win over Karnataka as he was with the Indian team as a net bowler for the ongoing T20 series against South Africa. The 23-year-old from Sambhal, who has played just one first-class match, is likely to join the side on Monday.

Despite the failures of openers Samarth Singh (0, 14) and Aryan Juyal (5, 1) in the quarter-final, Dahiya has refused to change the opening pair. He said he would not like to make changes to the winning combination.

“Continuity is very important. Throughout the season we have done well and most probably will go with the same playing eleven against Mumbai,” he said. "We will take a final call on the inclusion of Mohsin Khan only before the start of the match.”

In his first season with UP, who won their only Ranji title in 2005-06, Dahiya missed the crucial and final league match against Maharashtra due to personal reasons. But he masterminded the strategy to help Uttar Pradesh to beat eight-time champions Karnataka for the first time only last week.

Showering praise on skipper and all-rounder Karan Sharma, the coach said his batting in the second innings was phenomenal.

“Two crucial back-to-back match-winning knocks in the season is very big to achieve for anyone and Karan did this in style. His knock (a century) against Maharashtra was okay, but by all standards the knock against Karnataka was great,” said Dahiya. “As a leader Karan is maturing and gaining confidence on the ground and respect off it. This is what you need for a new captain.”

While admiring Prince Yadav, who scored an unbeaten 33, Dahiya said the young all-rounder showed character and showed lot of promise in his debut for the senior team.

Terming left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar, who has taken 206 wickets in 48 first-class matches, as an “Old War Horse”, Dahiya said his consistency has been a boon. "Throughout his career, Saurabh has been a bowler who doesn't care about the surface or the opposition and always bowls a tight line. His consistency is very amazing and it keeps rival batters on their toes.”

He refused to go by UP’s win over Mumbai in the semi-final in 1998. Dahiya said it’s all about the present. “Since then (1998) a lot of water has flowed and I don’t think anybody is searching for that win. We are looking ahead and enjoying the present moment.”

