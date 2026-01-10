UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch UPW vs GG live on TV and online

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will kickstart their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 campaign on Saturday when they take the field against each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The fourth edition of the T20 tournament began on Friday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prevailing over the two-time champions Mumbai Indians by four wickets. The focus now shifts to Gujarat and UP Warriorz, both of which are trying to win their maiden WPL title. UPW vs GG, Live Streaming: Here are all the streaming and telecast details

UP Warriorz will be led by formidable Meg Lanning, who has enough experience leading teams to titles. She led the Delhi Capitals in the first three seasons of the tournament. Despite making the finals thrice, she failed to win the silverware with Delhi, and now she will look to correct her record with UP Warriorz.

On the other hand, Gujarat will be led by experienced Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, and she will rely on Beth Mooney to lend some solidity to the batting lineup. The contest promises to be a firecracker.

Squads: UPW: Meg Lanning (captain), Shweta Sehrawat, Shipra Giri, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, G Trisha, Suman Meena, Charli Knott.

GG: Ashleigh Gardner (captain), Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Bharti Fulmali, Happy Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Ayushi Soni.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants: When will the WPL 2026 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants be played? The WPL 2026 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be played on Saturday, January 10 at 3 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the WPL 2026 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants take place? The WPL 2026 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast the WPL 2026 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants? The WPL 2026 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.