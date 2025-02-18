USA break India's 40-year-old world record, defend lowest-ever total in ODI history against Oman

Indian-origin left-arm Nosthush Kenjige delivered his career-best performance with the ball to help the United States of America (USA) break India's long-standing world record of defending the lowest total in ODI cricket. USA successfully defended 122 to beat Oman by 57 runs in their Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Al Amerat, Oman. It is the lowest successfully defended total in men's ODIs in a full completed ODI of 50 overs (matches with a revised target or reduced overs excluded). USA cricketers Nosthush Kenjige and Monank Patel celebrate

The record was previously held by India who had defended 125 against Pakistan in the Rothmans Four-Nations Cup in Sharjah way back in 1985. India bowled Pakistan out for 87 to win that match by 38 runs.

It also became the first-ever men’s ODI after 4671 matches in which no fast bowler delivered a single ball. All nine bowlers used in the game were spinners, marking a rare and significant feat in the sport.

The match was a record-breaking one for spinners, with 19 wickets falling, equaling the record for the most wickets taken in an ODI by spinners. The previous record was set in a 2011 ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Chattogram. Nosthush Kenjige’s standout performance, taking a career-best 5/11 from 7.3 overs, was pivotal in the match. Oman was bowled out for just 65 in 25.3 overs, marking their lowest-ever total in the men's international format.

The total runs scored by both teams (187 runs across 61 overs) was the second-lowest aggregate in ODI history in a game where both teams were dismissed. The only lower total came in a 2014 ODI between India and Bangladesh, with a combined score of 163 runs over 41 overs.

The dominance of spinners and low-scoring games has been a prominent feature of the Al Amerat ground during this tournament, particularly in matches involving Oman. In all eight of Oman’s matches, the team batting first has been dismissed for fewer than 170 runs. Meanwhile, the other four matches have seen scores exceed 240 runs.

The previous game at Al Amerat, played on Sunday, saw Oman fall short in their chase of 96 against Namibia, losing eight wickets in the process. Interestingly, the only fast bowler in that match was JJ Smit, who bowled just one over. Three of the four ODIs in which spinners have claimed 17 or more wickets have been played at Al Amerat.

Kenjige claimed 5 wickets for just 11 runs, putting the hosts under pressure from the outset and ensuring their collapse. Milind Kumar's off-spin (2/17) was also crucial, as he dismissed Oman captain Jatinder Singh for just 7 runs. The Omani chase showed little resistance, with the men from the Sultanate crumbling under pressure.

Harmeet Singh (1/25) and Yasir Mohammed (2/10) supported Kenjige, with the latter dismissing Oman's No. 11 batsman, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, to bring the match to a swift conclusion. The performance by the USA spinners was a clinical display, ensuring Oman was bowled out for a meagre total.

On the batting front, Oman’s restricted the USA to just 35.3 overs. USA's captain Monank Patel was dismissed for a duck, one of five American batters to fall within the first 13 overs. Despite the struggles, Aaron Jones (16) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (16) fought to extend their team’s total. It was Milind Kumar, however, who stood firm, top-scoring with an unbeaten 47, including six boundaries to move the USA score past three figures.

Oman’s Shakeel Ahmad was the standout bowler for the hosts, taking 3/20, but it was the USA spinners who ultimately had the upper hand, ensuring a comprehensive victory in this historic spin-dominated encounter.