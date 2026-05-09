A 15-year-old refuses to bend under burden: Vaibhav Sooryavnshi and the immense batting load he carries

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 season has moved beyond the excitement of age. The Rajasthan Royals opener is 15, but his numbers now sit in the territory normally occupied by senior overseas pros, established Indian anchors and franchise-defining batters. RR have not merely received flashes from a teenage talent; they have built a large part of their batting ceiling around him. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a warm-up session before the start of the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals. (ANI Pic Service) The clearest measure is the load. Sooryavanshi has scored 404 runs off 170 balls at a strike rate of 237.65, with 72 boundaries. Inside Rajasthan Royals’ batting group, he is the leading run-scorer, leading boundary-hitter, leading batting-impact player and leading overall performance contributor. That combination turns his season from a breakout story to a structural story. The coefficient that captures RR’s dependence A load-carrying coefficient helps explain the scale. The model combines four indicators: share of team runs, share of team boundaries, share of team batting impact and share of total player-performance impact. Sooryavanshi’s weighted load share stands at 22.82%. That means almost a quarter of RR’s weighted batting and performance output has come through the 15-year-old. Notably, Sooryavanshi has carried 1.78 times the load of an average main Rajasthan Royals batter. Against the average of RR’s other principal batters, his coefficient rises to 2.05x. Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR’s next major batting contributor, has a weighted load share of 16.14%. Dhruv Jurel is at 15.23%. Donovan Ferreira at 14.34%, Riyan Parag at 9.96%. Sooryavanshi has separated himself from that group through both volume and violence.

Where does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stand in the tournament? (HT Digital)

The league-wide number is even more revealing. Among qualifying IPL 2026 batters, Sooryavanshi’s load coefficient is 1.56x against the league average. He ranks second in the tournament weighted load share, behind only KL Rahul. Names around him on the leaderboard include Shubman Gill, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Marsh, Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler and Abhishek Sharma. That is the company his season has entered. The exceptional part is the resource equation. Sooryavanshi has produced 22.89% of RR’s batting runs, 27.59% of their boundaries and 24.77% of their batting impact-score, while facing only 15.78% of the total balls the team has faced. That imbalance carries the real value. RR have not needed to allocate a large chunk of inning time to him for him to influence the match. He has created output at a rate that reduces pressure on the rest of the order. Powerplay load and the risk attached to it His season has been built in the powerplay. Of his 404 runs, 323 have come in the first overs. He has scored those powerplay runs off 132 balls at a strike rate of 244.70, with 59 boundaries. Rajasthan’s early overs have regularly become a Vaibhav event. When he lands, RR’s innings accelerate before the bowling sides can settle into a rhythm. That has allowed the middle order to operate from positions of advantage more often than the raw team totals alone show.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carrying the RR batting. (HT Digital)

That match split clearly shows the burden. Against CSK, he made 52 off 17, contributing 42.62% of RR’s batting runs. Against RCB, he made 78 off 26, accounting for 39.20% of the team’s batting runs. Against SRH, he made 103 off 37, contributing 46.61% of RR’s batting runs and 44.77% of their player-performance impact in the match. Those are innings where a teenager became the main scoring architect. His 30-plus innings underline the dependency. In seven innings of 30 or more, Sooryavanshi has scored 392 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 251.28. In those games, his average RR run share is 31.87%, with an average impact share of 25.17%. When he has crores, the first layer of risk, Rajasthan have received a match-shaping contribution almost every time. Also Read: INR 4.57 crore profit from 47 balls: Finn Allen's Delhi demolition rewrites KKR's auction ledger The volatility remains part of the picture. His three low scores have brought only 12 runs at a strike rate of 85.71. His average run share in those matches is roughly 2.35%, and his impact share falls into the negative territory. That is the cost of a role built on early aggression. RR are asking him to change the innings quickly, and that job naturally carries exposure. The concern for Rajasthan is that its failures leave an immediate scoring vacuum unless Jaiswal, Jurel or Ferreira absorb the damage.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is carrying the biggest load for RR. (HT Digital)