'Very special': Purani Dilli 6's Prince Yadav scripts history with first-ever hat-trick in DPL

ANI |
Aug 24, 2024 05:48 PM IST

Prince Yadav achieved the feat in the match against Central Delhi Kings on Friday. In the 18th over of the match, when Central Delhi Kings were cruising towards the big total, Prince first dismissed Keshav Dabas, who was caught at deep

New Delhi [India], : Purani Dilli 6 pacer Prince Yadav scripted history as he became the first bowler to scalp a hat-trick in the ongoing first edition of Delhi Premier League here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Prince Yadav achieved the feat in the match against Central Delhi Kings on Friday. In the 18th over of the match, when Central Delhi Kings were cruising towards the big total, Prince first dismissed Keshav Dabas, who was caught at deep.

The right-arm fast bowler then trapped Sumit Kumar in front of the stumps. He then completed the hat-trick by dismissing Harish Dagar, who missed a juicy full toss and got hit on pads in front of the stumps.

"Ohh I felt very good after picking those three consecutive wickets, it is Delhi Premier League's first hat-trick and it is very special for me. If we had won, it would have been the cherry on the cake for us," Prince Yadav told Purani Dilli 6.

Speaking about the death over bowling, Prince Yadav, who was the pick of the bowler as he bagged 3/47, for Purani Dilli 6, said, "Yeah it is a little tough bowling in the last couple of overs but I practice my Yorkers well before the match. I also practice the slower ones to deceive the batter."

Central Delhi Kings defeated Purani Dilli 6 by 109 runs. If we would have played all 20 overs, we would have won the match," said Prince Yadav.

Purani Dilli 6 will now meet North Delhi Strikers on Saturday here at the iconic Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cricket News / 'Very special': Purani Dilli 6's Prince Yadav scripts history with first-ever hat-trick in DPL
