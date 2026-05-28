‘Virat entered the dressing room and looked at Mitch like…’: Ravi Shastri had to drag Kohli away from picking a fight

Virat Kohli is no stranger to battles with Australia and the Australians – his recent spat with Travis Head during an IPL league stage game reminding fans of the heat and intensity that made him such a crowd favourite at home and on Aussie soil. Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri shared a fruitful relationship at India's helm, as both had a good understanding of the intensity and desire for battle required. (AFP)

While Kohli has a character has always been up for a fight and an in-your-face kind of character, he never let things descend to a truly scrappy level, like Australia has been prone to do on other occasions. Part of this is having a stable support staff around him – appearing alongside Kohli for a podcast for Kohli’s lifestyle brand One8, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri reflected on one occasion.

Referencing the 2014 Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour, famous for Kohli’s Test captaincy debut and true rise to the limelight as India’s leader and star for years to come, Shastri answered a question regarding whether he ever had to hold Kohli from picking up a fight.

“Never… no once, once. I’ll tell you about it,” said Shastri as Kohli laughed alongside him, clearly prepared and aware of what was to follow.