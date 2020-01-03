Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal steal the show in BCCI’s recap video of best moments - WATCH

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 19:52 IST

Indian cricket team is a fun bunch off the pitch and we all know that courtesy the videos posted by BCCI TV from time to time. BCCI has posted a recap video on their Twitter account showcasing the best off the field moments of the year.

“Perfect time to relive the #BestOf2019 from http://bcci.tv,” BCCI posted a message along with the video.

The video has moments from some of Indian crickets historic achievements during the year, including the celebrations after the maiden Test series win on Australian soil. The Indian team led by captain Virat Kohli can be seen enjoying their moment under the sun.

Then there are the customary clippings from ChahalTV where leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turns interviewer and anchors hilarious conversations with his teammates.

The video ends with the shots from the memorable interaction between Virat Kohli and West Indies legend Viv Richards.

Other snippets include fun conversations between women’s team stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana.

Fans would hope to see more such amazing videos in the year to come.