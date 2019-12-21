Virat Kohli can go past Allan Border and Jacques Kallis in 3rd ODI against West Indies

cricket

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 14:34 IST

India captain Virat Kohli has had a quiet ODI series against West Indies so far, scoring only 4 runs in the first two 2 ODIs. This, however, does not in any way suggest that Kohli is out of form. He smashed his highest T20I score against the same opposition in Hyderabad in the first T20I and then backed it up with an unbeaten 70 in the final T20I. On Sunday, Kohli will look to replicate the same form and end the year on a high when India take on West Indies in the series-deciding 3rd ODI at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

Virat Kohli is only 56 runs away from going past South African legend Jacques Kallis and becoming the 7th highest run-getter in ODIs. Kohli has 11,524 runs to his name in 241 matches at a staggering average of 69.70. Kallis, on the other hand, has 11579 runs in 328 matches at an average of 44.36.

The list is led by Sachin Tendulkar, who has 18,426 runs, followed by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) and Australia’s Ricky Ponting (13,704).

WATCH: ‘Santa Claus’ Virat Kohli visits shelter homes kids in Kolkata

Kohli has the best average (60.02) and strike rate (93.21) in the top 10 of the all-time highest run scorers’ list in ODIs. He is also the only player to average over 60 in the elite list.

Kohli also needs 116 runs more to become the 6th player to score 11,000 international runs across formats as captain.

The list is currently led by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who has 15440 runs in 320 matches as captain. Kohli, on the other hand, has 10884 runs in 165 matches as captain.

Kohli also has the chance to go past Alan Border, who has 11062 runs across formats as captain. But for that, Kohli needs to score 178 runs in the 3rd ODI against West Indies.

The only Indian cricketer to have scored more than 11000 runs as captain is MS Dhoni. He has 11207 runs to his name.

Some more Kohli milestones to look forward

Kohli is also 169 runs away from breaking his personal record of scoring most runs in a year. In 2019 he has scored 1292 runs until now. He had scored 1,460 ODI runs in 2017.

With 2,150 ODI runs against West Indies, Virat Kohli is 71 runs away from going past his own record for scoring most runs against an opponent. He has currently most ODI runs against Sri Lanka — 2,220.

Cuttack nemesis

Despite all his great numbers, Cuttack has not been a favourable ground for Virat Kohli. 3, 22, 1, 8—those have been Virat Kohli’s scores in four international white ball games in Cuttack during which he has played all of 33 balls.

Kohli’s aggregate of 34 at the Barabati Stadium is his lowest among all venues in India where he has played at least three matches.