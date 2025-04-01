Virat Kohli confirms availability for next World Cup, wants to end India's 16-year wait

India batter Virat Kohli has made his future plans clear: He wants to bring the next ODI World Cup to South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in 2027. There was a lot of talk about the right-hander's future after Rohit Sharma and co won the Champions Trophy in Dubai. However, Kohli confirmed he is not planning to step aside anytime soon, and now he has once again reassured his fans that he wants to win another ICC title before hanging up his boots. Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for the next World Cup(REUTERS)

Recently, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter attended an event in Mumbai, where he was asked about the possible "next big step" in his career.

"Staying in the present. Any hints about the next big step," asked the host.

To this question, Virat Kohli replied, "The next big step. I don't know, but maybe try to win the next World Cup." The crowd started applauding and cheering as soon as the 36-year-old gave this answer.

Virat Kohli was the leading run-scorer in the 2023 ODI World Cup, but these efforts went in vain as the side came up short against Australia in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

India had last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The team lost the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 edition while in 2023, it was the summit clash, where the hearts of Indian fans were broken.

The former India captain retired from T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup last year. There has been constant chatter about Virat Kohli's future and it gathered further steam after the 36-year-old's underwhelming tour of Australia, where he scored just 190 runs in nine innings.

However, Kohli showed his class in the Champions Trophy. He scored a century against Pakistan and then played a match-winning 84-run knock against Australia in the semi-final.

‘Disappointed with Australia tour’

Earlier, Virat Kohli stated that he was disappointed with how he played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The right-hander lost his wicket in the same fashion in every Test as he kept chasing deliveries bowled outside the off-stump.

"If you ask me the intensity of how disappointed I've been... for me, the most recent Australia tour would be the one that's most fresh. So, it might feel the most intense to me. But I can't look at it that way. I might not have an Australia tour again in me in four years' time,” Kohli stated at an event before the IPL 2025 began.

"I don't have the chance to correct it. So you have to make peace with whatever's happened in your life," he added.

Speaking of Virat Kohli, he has begun well in the 18th edition of the IPL for RCB. He has so far scored 90 runs in two matches, including a half-century against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.