Virat Kohli critics shut in massive Fab Four debate by cricket experts on live TV: ‘Dont think Joe Root can even…’

Despite India's dominant form in the ongoing Test series vs Bangladesh, some fans and experts have begun to notice Virat Kohli's individual performance. The veteran hasn't been in good form in Tests, registering only two half-centuries and two tons since 2023. India's Virat Kohli looks on as rains halts play during the first day of the second Test cricket match.(AFP)

In the first innings in the Chennai Test vs Bangladesh, Kohli was dismissed for six off six balls. Meanwhile in the second innings, he departed for 17 off 37 deliveries.

Parthiv Patel and Tamim Iqbal rush to Virat Kohli's defence

Ahead of the Kanpur Test, former players Parthiv Patel and Tamim Iqbal were asked if the RCB star has been facing pressure lately, when compared to the other Fab Four members Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson.

Parthiv, a former India cricketer, said, "I don't think he's feeling that kind of pressure. And as you rightly mentioned that, I don't think Smith or Joe Root or Williamson can even think of the type of pressure he must be feeling."

"The pressure of expectation, that is huge. He has set his standard so high that even if he scores 60 or 70, that comes across as a failure. Because every time he walks in, we expect him to score 100. We expect him to play with that kind of intensity, which he has always been playing.

"But you have to understand that he is also getting older but that zeal to play Test cricket and to do well, does not die, and it will never die is as long as Virat Kohli is playing Test cricket. But yeah, I think I don't think he would be feeling that kind of pressure to perform. But the expectation of us is always high because of the standard which he has set," he added.

Meanwhile, former Bangladesh player Tamim stated that Kohli has won more matches single-handedly than Smith, Root and Williamson.

"And also, I think yes in Test match cricket, the Fab 4 that we are talking about have done wonders. Because in Test match cricket, basically as a batter, you can't win a game single-handedly. There are two innings and everything," he said.

"But we also call them Fab 4 in white-ball cricket and hands down, in what Kohli has done for India, amount of games that he has won single-handedly, I'm pretty sure none of the other three has won that many of the games. And as you mentioned because of the amount of pressure that he goes through, I think those three combined do not have the similar pressure," he added.

The second Test in Kanpur began on Friday, but heavy rain saw Day 1 get called off, with Bangladesh reaching 107/3 at Stumps.