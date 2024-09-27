'If KL Rahul plays in the fashion he has...': Sanjay Manjrekar drops massive verdict on India star's Test cricket future

KL Rahul has been under the scanner for quite some time. Three years ago, Rahul was seen as a captain for India in all formats, but now he is not in the T20I squad anymore, and is under pressure to lose his place in the ODI and Test rosters too. Sanjay Manjrekar analysed KL Rahul's future.

In Test cricket, he has never been able to cement his position in the side, despite playing 51 matches. In 51 Tests, he has registered 2901 runs, averaging 34.12.

What did Sanjay Manjrekar say?

He has experienced his positive moments, but they have been far too few. Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, former player Sanjay Manjrekar dropped his verdict on Rahul's future. Manjrekar stated that if Rahul keeps on playing like how he has played in his Test career, he could be replaced soon.

"KL Rahul is somebody I will keep a close eye on. Look at whether his inherent trait of not getting into that top form, high confidence phase, whether he is able to get there and keep his confidence intact, play freely, like he did in the second innings of the last Test. I think I will watch that and if you continue to see KL Rahul play in the fashion that he has done in 50 Test matches, then there are many batters out there, especially when you are playing in India, knocking heavily on that door to get into that playing XI," he said.

When asked if someone like Sarfaraz Khan could replace Rahul in the playing XI, Manjrekar added, "I am sure someone there in the team management or selection committee who have a high regard for KL Rahul. He has come back into the playing XI, despite the kind of performances he has had. The only thing going against Rahul is the number of Test matches he has played and an average of 34. SO ideally they should be looking at KL Rahul in these two innings, and now in Kanpur. If you see KL Rahul in the same mould as the first innings in the last Test, if that continues, there is uncertainty when he bats, then maybe you will start pondering on KL Rahul's long-term batting and selection."

In the first Test, Rahul batted at no. 6 and registered 16 off 52 balls in the first innings. Meanwhile in the second innings, he remained unbeaten with a knock of 22* runs off 19 deliveries.