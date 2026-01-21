Virat Kohli’s world No. 1 reign ends after seven days as Daryl Mitchell’s India heroics power ranking surge

Virat Kohli had to wait four years for his return to the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings, and it came on the back of a stroke-filled 93 off 91 balls in the opening match of the three-game ODI series against New Zealand on January 11. However, the reign lasted just seven days, as New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell completed an inspirational and fitting ascent to the summit after his batting heroics helped the Black Caps seal their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in India. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, left, and India's Virat Kohli have a chat after New Zealand won the third One Day International cricket match against India in Indore (AP)

The Hamilton product was in sensational form throughout the series, amassing 352 runs across three innings to claim the Player of the Series award. His tally is the most ever by a New Zealand batter in a three-match bilateral ODI series and the third-highest in history, behind Pakistan’s Babar Azam (360 vs West Indies, 2016) and India’s Shubman Gill (360 vs New Zealand, 2023).

After single-handedly carrying New Zealand’s fight in the series opener with 84 off 71 balls, Mitchell struck an unbeaten 131 off 117 deliveries in the second ODI to level the series 1-1.

ALSO READ: PCB shoots last-minute email to ICC in support of Bangladesh; emergency talks begin over Sri Lanka option In the decider in Indore, Kohli stood out for the hosts with a valiant 124 off 108 balls, but the innings was overshadowed by Mitchell’s commanding 137 off 131. Back-to-back 130-plus scores earned him the Player of the Match award in both games and capped his meteoric rise to No. 1 in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

Mitchell now leads the chart with 845 points, 50 clear of Kohli (795), who slipped to second in the latest update. The duo are comfortably ahead of the chasing pack, which includes Ibrahim Zadran, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Babar Azam.

This also marks the second time in Mitchell’s career that he has reached the top of the rankings, having previously achieved the feat in November last year before Rohit Sharma reclaimed the spot within three days.