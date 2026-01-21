PCB shoots last-minute email to ICC in support of Bangladesh; emergency talks begin over Sri Lanka option

On the eve of the deadline for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to announce its final verdict on Bangladesh’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in support of Bangladesh’s concerns over playing matches in India amid ongoing regional political tensions. BCB will announce their final verdict on T20 World Cup participation on January 21

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the PCB sent an email to the ICC outlining its support for the BCB’s position and also copied members of the ICC Board in the correspondence.

The report added that the ICC has called a Board meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue, including Bangladesh’s earlier request to shift its group-stage matches to Sri Lanka citing security concerns in India. As per the current T20 World Cup schedule, Bangladesh, placed in Group B, are slated to play their three group matches across Kolkata and Mumbai.

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup participation verdict, LIVE Updates While it could not be confirmed whether the meeting was convened specifically in response to the PCB’s letter, the report noted that it is unlikely to alter the ICC’s firm stance against revising the tournament schedule or allowing Bangladesh to play their group matches in Sri Lanka, one of the co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup. The ICC had previously rejected the proposal and reiterated its position during prolonged discussions with the BCB.

The Bangladesh board, however, has remained steadfast in its refusal to send the team to India. As an alternative, the BCB reportedly proposed swapping its group with Ireland, who are placed in Group C and scheduled to play all their preliminary matches in Sri Lanka. That suggestion, too, was turned down.

Earlier reports in Pakistani media claimed that the Bangladesh government had sought Pakistan’s diplomatic and cricketing support on the matter. Those reports also suggested that the PCB had backed Bangladesh’s concerns and even reviewed its own participation in the tournament if the issue remained unresolved. It was further claimed that Pakistan had expressed willingness to host Bangladesh’s World Cup matches amid the standoff.

The PCB, however, is yet to issue any official statement addressing the reports or clarifying its position.