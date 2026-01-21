BCB vs ICC T20 World Cup verdict, LIVE updates: Judgement day arrives for Bangladesh, Litton Das and team in the dark
The ICC's January 21st deadline for the Bangladesh Cricket Board to make a decision regarding their participation in the T20 World Cup has arrived, and a significant moment for the future of international cricket will be made today.
It has been an extremely rocky road for Bangladesh cricket in the last few weeks, with uncertainties abound and their future – at least their immediate future – at stake. Following a long list of demands with regards to their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka after cross-border disputes against their neighbours, the BCB finds itself in a tricky position where the only recourse seems to be to backtrack. The ICC has issued an ultimatum, with reports indicating that the cricketing body would be happy to seek alternatives, or simply consider Bangladesh games as forfeit....Read More
With the board and the country's interim government at ends and no simple, unified path forward presenting itself, it looks difficult for any conclusion to be reached any time soon – made worse by how the players themselves seem to be completely out of the loop, and put in a worse position by the loss of endorsements and commercial gain, meaning missing a World Cup they have chances to go deep in could prove to be devastating.
An answer will be reached today with regards to where Bangladesh cricket can go – but the hopes don't look to be too high.
BCB sources deny any such deadline
On the other hand, it seems the BCB is working under a different timeline, with reports and quotes from sources stating that there has been no ultimatum provided by the ICC. In any case, with three weeks left to the tournament, the short-notice nature would suggest that logistically, time is running out for the ICC to make a decision – and therefore one must be forced out of Bangladesh, via inaction if nothing else.
The ICC's Jan 21st deadline – 18 days before WC
Today presents a significant day given its stature as the deadline that has been handed to the Bangladesh Cricket Board in order to make a decision for the World Cup. The ICC seems set not to bend, with replacements and alternatives lined up for Bangladesh's absence: it is the Tigers who must make the call, to acquiesce to those demands or to stick by their guns and sit out of the tournament.
