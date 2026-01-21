BCB vs ICC T20 World Cup verdict, LIVE updates: Judgement day arrives for Bangladesh, Litton Das and team in the dark

Live

BCB vs ICC T20 World Cup verdict, LIVE updates: The uncertainty surrounding Bangladesh cricket reaches the ICC-imposed deadline,

BCB vs ICC T20 World Cup verdict, LIVE updates: It has been an extremely rocky road for Bangladesh cricket in the last few weeks, with uncertainties abound and their future – at least their immediate future – at stake. Following a long list of demands with regards to their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka after cross-border disputes against their neighbours, the BCB finds itself in a tricky position where the only recourse seems to be to backtrack. The ICC has issued an ultimatum, with reports indicating that the cricketing body would be happy to seek alternatives, or simply consider Bangladesh games as forfeit. With the board and the country's interim government at ends and no simple, unified path forward presenting itself, it looks difficult for any conclusion to be reached any time soon – made worse by how the players themselves seem to be completely out of the loop, and put in a worse position by the loss of endorsements and commercial gain, meaning missing a World Cup they have chances to go deep in could prove to be devastating. An answer will be reached today with regards to where Bangladesh cricket can go – but the hopes don't look to be too high. ...Read More

