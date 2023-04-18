Watch: Rohit Sharma almost knocked down by Ishan Kishan’s thunderous swat in SRH vs MI tie, Shastri drops epic one-liner

Mumbai Indians' regular captain Rohit Sharma returned to the playing XI in the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday in Hyderabad after featuring as an Impact Player in the previous game where he was down with “stomach bug”. However, he nearly survived an injury scare right at the start of the match at the hands of his own teammate, Ishan Kishan. But former India head coach Ravi Shastri saw the funny side of it during the incident at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. (SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023) Rohit Sharma almost knocked down by Ishan Kishan’s thunderous swat

The incident happened in the in the fourth over of the match after Mumbai Indians were put to bat first with SRH skipper Aiden Markram opting to chase at the home venue. Against the overpitched delivery from Marco Jansen, Ishan cleared his right leg and smashed it thunderously towards mid-off, but the ball struck Rohit's pads. Rohit had attempted to evade it but failed and was hence almost knocked down by shot. His wife Ritiki Sajdeh, who was in the stands, was left all concerned as Rohit down on one knee in the ground writhing in pain.

Meanwhile, Shastri, who was in the commentary box, saw the funny side of it and rather dropped an epic one-liner. He said: "Rohit's hands were in the right place".

Watch the video below…

En route to Rohit's knock on Tuesday, he completed the milestone of 6000 runs in his IPL career. He became the fourth to the milestone after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. 3880 of those runs have come for Rohit as a non-opener, the highest of all the four batters to have reached the milestone.

He was however dismissed in the fifth over of the innings by left-arm pacer T Natarajan. Rohit went back scoring 28 off 18, laced with four boundaries.

Mumbai Indians head into the game against SRH on the back of consecutive wins in IPL 2023 after going down in their first two matches. And the same has been the case for Hyderabad as well. The two teams stand eighth and ninth respectively in the points table.

