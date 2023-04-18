SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on ex-teammates as SRH and MI collide in Hyderabad
SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians. Follow Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard
PL 2023 SRH vs MI Live Score: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Today we have Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who'll be meeting each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as both teams eye for a third win in a row. Both the teams have got off to a slow start and but have found the lost mojo and would look to build on it. Rohit Sharma played as an Impact Substitute in the previous encounter but is expected to start against SRH. The contest also marks the collision of two former IPL teammates – Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tripathi – who will play a key role in the middle-order for their respective sides. Catch the LIVE updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 18, 2023 03:56 PM IST
SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma the Impact Player
-
Apr 18, 2023 03:39 PM IST
IPL 2023 Live score: MI Full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
-
Apr 18, 2023 03:33 PM IST
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH Full squad
Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
-
Apr 18, 2023 03:02 PM IST
SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, which starts at 07:30 PM in the evening. The toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for all the updates and insights on the match.