SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on ex-teammates as SRH and MI collide in Hyderabad

PL 2023 SRH vs MI Live Score: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Today we have Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who'll be meeting each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as both teams eye for a third win in a row. Both the teams have got off to a slow start and but have found the lost mojo and would look to build on it. Rohit Sharma played as an Impact Substitute in the previous encounter but is expected to start against SRH. The contest also marks the collision of two former IPL teammates – Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tripathi – who will play a key role in the middle-order for their respective sides. Catch the LIVE updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON