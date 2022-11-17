Home / Cricket / Watch - Trademark Mitchell Starc 'ripper' bamboozles Jason Roy in Australia vs England 1st ODI

cricket
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 11:19 AM IST

Mitchell Starc sent England opener Jason Roy packing with a typically unplayable inswinger in Adelaide.

Roy being bowled by Starc during the first ODI in Adelaide(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

England's have stayed back in Australia after winning the 2022 T20 World Cup, facing the hosts in a three-match ODI series. Australia are being led by fast bowler Pat Cummins in his first series since replacing the retired Aaron Finch as ODI captain and have got off to a good start bowling first. England have lost five wickets at the halfway mark of their innings and Dawid Malan is slowly running out of partners.

Australia made early inroads with Cummins and Mitchell Starc dismissing openers Phil Salt and Jason Roy respectively in the first five overs. The wicket of the latter is set to end up in the highlight reels of the match with Starc leaving Roy all over the place with a ripper of a delivery that swung in late.

"You could hear the batsman he could not believe it," said Australia wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist in the commentary box.

Starc sent it in full and the ball shaped in just as it reached the batter. The seam was perfectly positioned to take the ball through the gap between Roy's bat and pads and the ball crashed into the middle and off stump. Roy exclaimed as he stumbled over after the ball passed him, walking off after scoring six runs off 11 balls.

Starc produced prodigious swing to send Roy packing

Roy's poor form thus continues. The 32-year-old, who had been integral part of the team that won the 2019 World Cup, had been left out of the squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup. While it was Jonny Bairstow who initially took his place, a freak injury to the Yorkshire batter led to Alex Hales getting a recall. Hales ended up being England's second-highest run scorer, with his unbeaten 86 off 47 balls helping them beat India by 10 wickets in the semi-finals.

