West Indies recall Darren Bravo, Gabriel for second Test against South Africa
cricket

West Indies recall Darren Bravo, Gabriel for second Test against South Africa

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Thursday named the 13-member West Indies Men's squad for the second Test, starting on Friday, June 18.
ANI | , Gros Islet
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 06:08 PM IST

West Indies have recalled batsman Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel for the second and final Test against South Africa.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Thursday named the 13-member West Indies Men's squad for the second Test, starting on Friday, June 18.

"Shannon Gabriel has been declared fully fit and as someone who was the spearhead of the attack before, he has returned to the 13-man squad. With Bravo, we have someone who is an experienced batsman and gives us a quality batting option," Lead selector Roger Harper said.

"The team now has to play to the standard we know we're capable of. We didn't bat anywhere near to our potential in the first Betway Test and we have to improve with the bat in this upcoming match," he added.

Nkrumah Bonner is unavailable for selection due to concussion protocol. He was substituted during the first Test.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
darren bravo shannon gabriel cricket west indies + 1 more
